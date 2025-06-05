Three SA restaurants recognised among the world’s best
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants has released its prestigious extended list for 2025, and three of Cape Town’s finest culinary establishments have once again made the cut
12 June 2025 - 14:00
La Colombe, FYN Restaurant, and Salsify at the Roundhouse have secured positions on the coveted The World’s 50 Best Restaurants' extended list (51-100), reaffirming Cape Town’s status as a premier gastronomic destination. ..
