Lifestyle

Three SA restaurants recognised among the world’s best

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants has released its prestigious extended list for 2025, and three of Cape Town’s finest culinary establishments have once again made the cut

12 June 2025 - 14:00 By David Gorin and Steve Steinfeld

La Colombe, FYN Restaurant, and Salsify at the Roundhouse have secured positions on the coveted The World’s 50 Best Restaurants' extended list (51-100), reaffirming Cape Town’s status as a premier gastronomic destination. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Harvey Weinstein convicted of sex crime amid contentious jury deliberations Lifestyle
  2. Rapper Kendrick Lamar lands the biggest wins at the 2025 BET Awards Lifestyle
  3. Three SA restaurants recognised among the world’s best Lifestyle
  4. Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson dies at age 82 Lifestyle
  5. 'It's a win for all young women coming up': Amapiano duo TxC on BET Award Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A shark-obsessed serial killer and stream Presley Chweneyagae’s ...
ICE video shows immigration raid of Omaha meat plant that detained dozens | ...