Kevi Kev, Francois Louw and more: Durban July according to the pros

Publicist and influencer Jarred Doyle knows the importance of making a statement.
“Yes, it’s about the horses, but it’s really about the fashion. Your outfit is your first impression, so try to match the theme with your personality.
“There’s a lot of walking, so while you’re out there serving looks, make sure you’re also feeling good. Comfort is key,” he said.
His secret weapon? Breathable fabrics and sunglasses that double as fashion and function.
Francois Louw, publicist and image consultant, has blistered his way through many a July and shared his no-nonsense take. He advised dressing with intent. Interpret the theme in your own way, but do it with polish. Tailoring matters more than sparkle.
“Go bold, but never messy.”
He stressed your shoes will make or break you. Block heels or wedges for the win and foldable flats are a game-changer. Be the bag that saves the day by packing light but smart.
Rapper, MC and influencer Kevi Kev is all about planning and pacing.
“Have your outfit sorted a full week before the main event,” he insisted. “Also, don’t wing it, make an itinerary.”
The Durban July isn’t only a horse race, it’s the social event of the year.
A mix of fashion, festivities and flashy fun, it’s the one weekend when Durban truly transforms. However, if you’re a first-timer, the glitz can quickly turn into chaos if you’re not prepared. We spoke to four Durban July die-hards who know how to survive and thrive at the iconic event.
Creative and media entrepreneur Bridgette Makhela, shared her tried and tested tips for first-timers.
“Have your outfit ready at least a week before the event. Something will go wrong — zips break, couriers delay and last-minute tailors will ghost you.”
She also advised preparing for no sleep: “Durban comes alive. The parties don’t stop, so pace yourself.”
Her top tip? “Book your accommodation a month in advance. Everything is booked out, from hotels to guesthouses to Airbnbs. If you snooze, you might sleep in your car.”
He suggested warming up on Friday, enjoying the main event on Saturday and using Sunday to Tuesday for recovery and chill.
“Don’t leave on Sunday. You’ll regret it. Leave on Tuesday. Trust me.”
His motto? Plan ahead, look good, smell fresh and bring good energy.
The Durban July is a full-body, full-spirit experience. From sunrise selfies to midnight dancefloors, it’s a celebration of self-expression and local flair. Whether you're there for the fashion, the betting or the bubbly, go in prepared, stay hydrated and, most importantly, own your moment.
We’ll see you on the grass. Shoes off, but fabulous.
Durban July survival kit:
