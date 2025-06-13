Huawei Watch Fit 4 Series helps you train smarter and recover better

The right wearable doesn’t just keep up with your routine, it elevates it.

The new Huawei Watch Fit 4 Series — featuring the Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Watch Fit 4 Pro — is made for those who take their movement, goals and recovery seriously.

From detailed outdoor tracking to all-day heart health monitoring, these sleek wearables are a powerhouse of insight and motivation, designed to work hard and look good doing it.

Performance meets precision

Both the Huawei Watch Fit 4 and the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro are engineered for all-day wear with a barely-there feel.

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 weighs just 27g and measures 9.5mm thin, making it perfect for gym sessions, workdays and everything in between. It features a clean aluminium frame and sleek glass face that combine comfort with durability.