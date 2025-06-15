This Father’s Day Fabiani shines a spotlight on the men who lead with heart, presence and timeless style. This has culminated in the launch of their video series, The Greatest, which is a heartwarming tribute to the enduring influence of father figures for their quiet strength, bold presence and the legacy they leave behind.
Fabiani brings the joys of fatherhood in 'The Greatest' campaign
Khuli Chana and Bonko Khoza shine in the iconic local brand's campaign honouring the strength, style and legacy of father figures
This Father’s Day Fabiani shines a spotlight on the men who lead with heart, presence and timeless style. This has culminated in the launch of their video series, The Greatest, which is a heartwarming tribute to the enduring influence of father figures for their quiet strength, bold presence and the legacy they leave behind.
To continue a legacy that speaks to distinguished men, Fabiani tapped two of South Africa's brightest stars, actor Bonko Khoza and rapper Khulane “Khuli Chana” Morule, for a Father's Day collaboration. This is also paired with three bold new fragrances (Refined, Sharp and Lusso Sportivo) with scents crafted for fathers like the two icons who show up every day with integrity, wisdom, and love.
Khuli and Khoza have been celebrated for their groundbreaking achievements in film and music but for their partnership with Fabiani, they dropped their mics and scripts for candid conversations on fatherhood with their daughters. The videos and subsequent photo shoot show off the brand's 2025 autumn/winter collection as a canvas of the Italian-inspired men's wear and quality, which has been a favourite for lovers of premium men's wear.
To help bring the conversations to life on The Greatest, Khuli and Khoza come alive by sharing their innermost raw moments that were captured through each of their conversations with their kids. All done in the latest functional and impeccable designs. This heartfelt nod to modern-day dads is not only showcased through Khuli and Khoza walking the talk, but in doing so alongside Fabiani's signature and timeless quiet luxury. The two icons also shine in the brand's latest luxe accessories that reflect the essence of a great man with sleek designs that prioritise durability and fashion-forward flair.
This video captures the rawness and in the moments that we look to capture each of the fathers in with their kid/s.
Speaking on true leadership, Khuli said it all boiled down to how they inspire others. “A real leader in music builds others,” he said, “they empower, they inspire.”
Khoza shared that the key to his success has been found in “being brave, and being whatever you want to be and not letting anyone stop you from becoming whoever you want to be”.
Embrace the season with Fabiani as they invite you to celebrate the fathers and father figures who’ve helped shape who we are with gifts that speak to their strength and style, and moments that reflect their lasting impact. This Father’s Day, honour them with Fabiani.
