Lifestyle

Runway to Retail

Primary objectives

Menswear winter classics reimagined through dynamic colour combinations, luxe textures and classic tailoring

15 June 2025 - 00:00 By Sahil Harilal
1. Mango sweater, R1,599, Superbalist 2. Witchery jacket, R2,999, Woolworths 3. Jean Bowey 3D Boyfriend patch jeans, R3,499, G-Star 4. Polo Sahara tote, R2,499, Superbalist
Image: Francois Durand/Stinger and supplied.

Look 1 - AMI

Look 2 - Giorgio Armani

1. H&M sweatshirt, R379, Superbalist 2. Jacket, R1,699, Zara 3. Palm pleated denim pants, R2,999, G-Star 4. Polo Monticello shoulder bag, R1,999, Superbalist
Image: Vittorio Zunino/Celotto Staff and supplied.

Look 3 - Giorgio Armani

1. H&M sweater, R239, Superbalist 2. Teddy jacket, R2,599, Zara 3. H&M trousers, R529, Superbalist 4. Polo Sinclair shopper, R2,199, Superbalist
Image: Getty Images and supplied.

Look 4 - Gucci

1. Shirt, R2,995, Lacoste 2. Tom Ford sunglasses, R11,299, Bash 3. Adidas trousers, R2,439, Farfetch 4. Polo Wembley crossbody bag, R2,399, Superbalist
Image: Justin Shin/Stringer and supplied.

Look 5 - Gucci

1. Coat, R2,299, Zara 2. Ribcage ankle jeans, R1,799, Levi’s 3. Mango shirt, R899, Superbalist 4. Milk-Jules sunglasses, R1,799, Shelflife
Image: Justin Shin/Stringer and supplied.

Look 6 - Louis Vuitton

1. Suit jacket, R1,599, Markham 2. Technical jacket, R1,999, Zara 3. Fabiani trousers, R1,499, Markham 4. Polo duffle bag, R3,799, Superbalist
Image: Kristy Sparow/Stringer and supplied.

Look 7 - AMI

1. Sweater, R299, Markham 2. Travail 3D relaxed jeans, R4,299, G-Star 3. Waistcoat, R1,999, Zara 4. Polo Gibson lace-up shoes, R3,499, Superbalist
Image: Francois Durand/Stringer and supplied.

