Runway to Retail
Primary objectives
Menswear winter classics reimagined through dynamic colour combinations, luxe textures and classic tailoring
15 June 2025 - 00:00 By Sahil Harilal
1. Mango sweater, R1,599, Superbalist
2. Witchery jacket, R2,999, Woolworths
3. Jean Bowey 3D Boyfriend patch jeans, R3,499, G-Star
4. Polo Sahara tote, R2,499, Superbalist
Image: Francois Durand/Stinger and supplied.
1. H&M sweatshirt, R379, Superbalist
2. Jacket, R1,699, Zara
3. Palm pleated denim pants, R2,999, G-Star
4. Polo Monticello shoulder bag, R1,999, Superbalist
Image: Vittorio Zunino/Celotto Staff and supplied.
1. H&M sweater, R239, Superbalist
2. Teddy jacket, R2,599, Zara
3. H&M trousers, R529, Superbalist
4. Polo Sinclair shopper, R2,199, Superbalist
Image: Getty Images and supplied.
1. Shirt, R2,995, Lacoste
2. Tom Ford sunglasses, R11,299, Bash
3. Adidas trousers, R2,439, Farfetch
4. Polo Wembley crossbody bag, R2,399, Superbalist
Image: Justin Shin/Stringer and supplied.
1. Coat, R2,299, Zara
2. Ribcage ankle jeans, R1,799, Levi’s
3. Mango shirt, R899, Superbalist
4. Milk-Jules sunglasses, R1,799, Shelflife
Image: Justin Shin/Stringer and supplied.
1. Suit jacket, R1,599, Markham
2. Technical jacket, R1,999, Zara
3. Fabiani trousers, R1,499, Markham
4. Polo duffle bag, R3,799, Superbalist
Image: Kristy Sparow/Stringer and supplied.
1. Sweater, R299, Markham
2. Travail 3D relaxed jeans, R4,299, G-Star
3. Waistcoat, R1,999, Zara
4. Polo Gibson lace-up shoes, R3,499, Superbalist
Image: Francois Durand/Stringer and supplied.
Image: Francois Durand/Stinger and supplied.
Look 1 - AMI
Look 2 - Giorgio Armani
Image: Vittorio Zunino/Celotto Staff and supplied.
Look 3 - Giorgio Armani
Image: Getty Images and supplied.
Look 4 - Gucci
Image: Justin Shin/Stringer and supplied.
Look 5 - Gucci
Image: Justin Shin/Stringer and supplied.
Look 6 - Louis Vuitton
Image: Kristy Sparow/Stringer and supplied.
Look 7 - AMI
Image: Francois Durand/Stringer and supplied.
