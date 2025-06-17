Lifestyle

Experience L'OR Espresso in a Ferrari

17 June 2025 - 08:12
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter
L'OR Espresso and Ferrari teamed up for a track day event
Image: Supplied

As the engines quieted and the sun dipped behind the grandstands of Kyalami, the experience lingered — not just in the echoes of roaring Ferraris or the rich aroma of espresso, but in the shared energy of a day that celebrated passion in its purest form.

This wasn't just an event. It was a curated expression of two brands that understand the power of excellence: Ferrari, the icon of automotive innovation and velocity, and L’OR, a name synonymous with sensory richness and refined living. Together, they crafted an atmosphere where the thrill of the racetrack met the quiet sophistication of a perfectly pulled espresso shot.

Mbulelo Mashilo, brand manager at L’OR Espresso South Africa
Image: Supplied

For attendees, the day served as a reminder that luxury isn’t only found in fast cars or exquisite coffee — it’s in the details, the emotion and the pursuit of perfection. Whether you’re gripping the edge of your seat at 200km/h or sipping from a gold-embossed capsule at home, the essence is the same: to feel alive, to feel inspired.

L’OR Espresso offers a rich and refined coffee experience, characterised by its smooth texture, full-bodied flavour and aromatic intensity. Each blend is crafted to deliver a balanced profile, often combining deep roasted notes with hints of spice, fruit, or cocoa. The espresso has a velvety crema and a lingering finish, creating a luxurious and satisfying cup that appeals to both casual coffee drinkers and true espresso enthusiasts.

