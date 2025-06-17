Neutral tones, high-quality fabrics and the dominance of expensive habits — the never-ending allure of expensive hobbies has seen the old money aesthetic grow into a favoured micro-trend.
While women have often been associated with the trend thanks to fads like tradwife and the “rich aunt” aesthetic, men's fashion is also dominating. This is particularly when it comes to grooming, as seen with the ever-dominant collegiate style that favours a refined fashion palette.
Trend analysts at Fresha noticed the growing love men have shown for what is known as the “old money” haircut. Also known as the curtain haircut, it features shaved sides and long wave locks at the top typically styled with a middle parting. The hairstyle is closely attributed to romcom actors of the 80s and 90s but has seen a resurgence today thanks to footballers like Jack Grealish and the signature style of members of K-pop band BTS.
With many fans of the haircut jumping to try it out, there have been some failed attempts and shoddy maintenance of the style. Celebrity barber Nat Burner, who has worked with a bevy of red-carpet stars including Tom Hardy and Jude Belingham, says it's important to consider cut and thickness of your hair.
How to rock the 'old money' haircut
From Timothee Chalamet to Jack Grealish, here's how you can rock the classic haircut that has made a trendy comeback
Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Neutral tones, high-quality fabrics and the dominance of expensive habits — the never-ending allure of expensive hobbies has seen the old money aesthetic grow into a favoured micro-trend.
While women have often been associated with the trend thanks to fads like tradwife and the “rich aunt” aesthetic, men's fashion is also dominating. This is particularly when it comes to grooming, as seen with the ever-dominant collegiate style that favours a refined fashion palette.
Trend analysts at Fresha noticed the growing love men have shown for what is known as the “old money” haircut. Also known as the curtain haircut, it features shaved sides and long wave locks at the top typically styled with a middle parting. The hairstyle is closely attributed to romcom actors of the 80s and 90s but has seen a resurgence today thanks to footballers like Jack Grealish and the signature style of members of K-pop band BTS.
With many fans of the haircut jumping to try it out, there have been some failed attempts and shoddy maintenance of the style. Celebrity barber Nat Burner, who has worked with a bevy of red-carpet stars including Tom Hardy and Jude Belingham, says it's important to consider cut and thickness of your hair.
Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Image: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/ File photo
“An old money haircut is a timeless look that has always been stylish. The hair should look well-kept but not too done,” he says.
“I would recommend using a precision mid-length scissor cut for this style. There shouldn’t be anything shaved or tapered down too close, but the hair can be graduated shorter by the ears or left hanging over them. It usually looks best on thick, wavy hair as this style needs to have flow to look effortless to encapsulate the old money feel.”
Burner says the best way to keep it fresh is by using “minimal products as they shouldn’t be noticeable”.
He gives the following three-step guide:
Use your fingers to style it with a light pomade or cream, just enough to smooth out any frizz. The result should look slightly tousled, but the hair itself needs to feel soft, polished and “touchable-smooth”.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Should men have manicures? DJ Sabby, Kat Sinivasan and more weigh in
Makeup for men: Tips to help you nail contouring or shape your lineup
Ox Nché talks grooming and his post-match skincare
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos