Scarlett Johansson's role in Jurassic World: Rebirth made her recall her earliest memories of the dinosaur film franchise.
The Black Widow actor recalled seeing the first Jurassic Park film at a movie theatre when she was 10 years old.
"It imprinted on me very deeply," she told Reuters at the London premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
"For the next three decades, I was like, I would have done anything to be in a Jurassic movie in any capacity," she said.
The franchise, created by author Michael Crichton, has spawned several films, merchandising deals and video games.
‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ brings fans back to dangerous dinosaur realm
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson's role in Jurassic World: Rebirth made her recall her earliest memories of the dinosaur film franchise.
The Black Widow actor recalled seeing the first Jurassic Park film at a movie theatre when she was 10 years old.
"It imprinted on me very deeply," she told Reuters at the London premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
"For the next three decades, I was like, I would have done anything to be in a Jurassic movie in any capacity," she said.
The franchise, created by author Michael Crichton, has spawned several films, merchandising deals and video games.
Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards, follows a team of specialists who embark on an expedition to a forbidden island, home to a research facility for the original Jurassic Park.
The specialists include Johansson and Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey, who must obtain DNA samples from three dinosaurs to achieve a life-saving medical breakthrough.
The Universal Pictures film arrives in theatre on July 2.
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images
For Rupert Friend, who also plays a specialist, the latest instalment in the franchise is exhilarating.
"I love adventure. I love being taken on a ride where you don't know what's going to happen. I love the unknown. I love risk," he said.
For well-known science fiction director Edwards the pressure for the film to succeed did not hit until he arrived at the premiere.
The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director said: "It's all front and centre here. It feels a bit weird, to be honest. I can't quite get my head around it"
Reuters
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Weird Mongolian dinosaur wielded 'big, sharp and nasty' claws
Where did dinosaurs first evolve? Scientists have an answer
New York museum unveils ‘Apex’, an almost complete Stegosaurus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos