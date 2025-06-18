Lifestyle

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ brings fans back to dangerous dinosaur realm

18 June 2025 - 08:00 By Francesca Halliwell and Danielle Broadway
Scarlett Johansson at the "Jurassic World: Rebirth" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on June 17 2025.
Scarlett Johansson at the "Jurassic World: Rebirth" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on June 17 2025.
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson's role in Jurassic World: Rebirth made her recall her earliest memories of the dinosaur film franchise.

The Black Widow actor recalled seeing the first Jurassic Park film at a movie theatre when she was 10 years old.

"It imprinted on me very deeply," she told Reuters at the London premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

"For the next three decades, I was like, I would have done anything to be in a Jurassic movie in any capacity," she said.

The franchise, created by author Michael Crichton, has spawned several films, merchandising deals and video games.

Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards, follows a team of specialists who embark on an expedition to a forbidden island, home to a research facility for the original Jurassic Park.

The specialists include Johansson and Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey, who must obtain DNA samples from three dinosaurs to achieve a life-saving medical breakthrough.

The Universal Pictures film arrives in theatre on July 2.

Jonathan Bailey at "Jurassic World: Rebirth" world premiere in London on June 17 2025.
Jonathan Bailey at "Jurassic World: Rebirth" world premiere in London on June 17 2025.
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images

For Rupert Friend, who also plays a specialist, the latest instalment in the franchise is exhilarating.

"I love adventure. I love being taken on a ride where you don't know what's going to happen. I love the unknown. I love risk," he said.

For well-known science fiction director Edwards the pressure for the film to succeed did not hit until he arrived at the premiere.

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director said: "It's all front and centre here. It feels a bit weird, to be honest. I can't quite get my head around it" 

Reuters

