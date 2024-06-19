We’re not ones to gatekeep and neither is Mother Nature — one of her best-kept secrets comes bottled in Origins' powerhouse Mega-Mushroom range, which helps soothe, restore and fortify skin.
Harnessing the magic of medicinal mushrooms such as reishi, fermented chaga and tremella, the Restorative Skin Concentrate with a Phyto-Powered Barrier Defence Complex lets you say bye-bye to irritated, sensitive skin. It strengthens and supports the skin’s barrier while leaving it super hydrated and luminous.
The nourishing, protective magic of shrooms
Origins' Mega-Mushroom range supports the skin’s barrier, leaving it hydrated and luminous
Add the watery texture of the Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion for extra support, used after cleansing and after shaving to soothe razor burn and ingrowns. Origins Dr Andrew Weil Mega-Mushroom Restorative Skin Concentrate 30ml, R1,200; Origins Dr Andrew Weil Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion 200ml, R670, arcstore.co.za.
