With the chill of winter settling over most of South Africa, many of us are retreating indoors, making this the perfect season to turn our attention to the spaces we call home. In this issue of EasyDIY, we’re embracing a theme of simplify and refresh – helping you shake off trend fatigue and reconnect with timeless style.
In a world where design trends come and go faster than the seasons, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. That’s why we’re focusing on ideas that endure. From our guide to timeless subway tiles – a staple that never falls out of vogue – to decor and paint tips that help you refresh without a complete overhaul, this edition is about finding comfort in the classics while adding your own modern twist.
This season is also the ideal time to tackle those cosy indoor projects. Whether layering textures for warmth, experimenting with deeper paint shades or giving tired furniture a new lease of life, you’ll find practical inspiration in every feature. So, as you sip your favourite warm drink and nestle in against the cold, let EasyDIY spark your next home refresh – simple, stylish and satisfying.
Raina Julies
A season to simplify and refresh
Image: Supplied
With the chill of winter settling over most of South Africa, many of us are retreating indoors, making this the perfect season to turn our attention to the spaces we call home. In this issue of EasyDIY, we’re embracing a theme of simplify and refresh – helping you shake off trend fatigue and reconnect with timeless style.
In a world where design trends come and go faster than the seasons, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. That’s why we’re focusing on ideas that endure. From our guide to timeless subway tiles – a staple that never falls out of vogue – to decor and paint tips that help you refresh without a complete overhaul, this edition is about finding comfort in the classics while adding your own modern twist.
This season is also the ideal time to tackle those cosy indoor projects. Whether layering textures for warmth, experimenting with deeper paint shades or giving tired furniture a new lease of life, you’ll find practical inspiration in every feature. So, as you sip your favourite warm drink and nestle in against the cold, let EasyDIY spark your next home refresh – simple, stylish and satisfying.
Raina Julies
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Tyla hosts and wins big at 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Brad Pitt finally gets to drive real Formula One car
US singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty to assault charge in UK court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos