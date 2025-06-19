Lifestyle

A season to simplify and refresh

19 June 2025 - 14:00
Going beyond four walls.
Image: Supplied

With the chill of winter settling over most of South Africa, many of us are retreating indoors, making this the perfect season to turn our attention to the spaces we call home. In this issue of EasyDIY, we’re embracing a theme of simplify and refresh –  helping you shake off trend fatigue and reconnect with timeless style. 

In a world where design trends come and go faster than the seasons, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. That’s why we’re focusing on ideas that endure. From our guide to timeless subway tiles – a staple that never falls out of vogue – to decor and paint tips that help you refresh without a complete overhaul, this edition is about finding comfort in the classics while adding your own modern twist. 

This season is also the ideal time to tackle those cosy indoor projects. Whether layering textures for warmth, experimenting with deeper paint shades or giving tired furniture a new lease of life, you’ll find practical inspiration in every feature. So, as you sip your favourite warm drink and nestle in against the cold, let EasyDIY spark your next home refresh – simple, stylish and satisfying. 

Raina Julies 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

