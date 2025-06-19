Fedhealth and Sanlam join forces to give medical aid a much-needed reboot

In a bold move set to “reboot” medical aid as South Africans know it, Fedhealth and Sanlam have partnered to create a new scheme that better reflects the needs of modern South Africans. The new scheme is set to launch on October 1 and be available to join from January 2026.

Why a medical aid ‘reboot’ is long overdue

As of 2023, only 15.7% of South Africans — about 9.8-million people — belong to a medical aid scheme. For many South Africans, monthly medical aid contributions are simply unaffordable, particularly given the current economic climate of rising inflation and unemployment.

For some South Africans, medical insurance is a cheaper alternative that’s gaining in popularity, but it typically falls short in covering the full costs of a medical procedure. Instead, a medical insurance policy allocates a set monetary limit for a list of specified benefits and things like basic medication, GP and specialist consultations. More often than not, this monetary payout isn’t enough to cover the costs associated with getting private medical care including hospital admissions.

It’s clear, then, that there’s an opportunity for a medical aid plan that provides customised and relevant benefits while still being affordable. Fedhealth and Sanlam have recognised the need for an updated offering in the market, and are partnering to create a groundbreaking medical aid solution designed to make quality healthcare more accessible to the average South African.

New era for South African medical aid

So how is providing quality medical aid cover possible at an affordable price? The answer lies in customisation. Currently, most South African medical aid schemes, while offering various plan options, don’t allow people to truly tailor their cover to their specific needs. For example, someone who is young and healthy may not need the majority of value-added benefits that a particular plan offers — yet they’re forced to pay for them.

Then there’s the fact that a medical aid member’s needs inevitably change over time. In the current medical aid landscape, a member would typically need to wait until a certain time of year to move onto a new plan, rather than being able to change the benefits, coverage and day-to-day savings on the plan they’re currently on. If medical aid were truly customisable in this way it would be cheaper, as a member would only pay for what they really need. And, the healthier they are, the lower this cost would be. “It’s this relationship between affordability and customisation that the new scheme aims to address,” says Jeremy Yatt, Fedhealth’s principal officer.

Beyond affordability, the new scheme also aims to solve other common frustrations with medical aid. One of these is the complexity of medical aid products, which makes them difficult for the average person to understand. “For many consumers, their medical aid plan has become so complicated that it’s hard for them to know what they’re really getting, or what they’re actually paying for,” says Yatt. “We want to take the element of surprise out of medical aid so that it’s clear, honest, and actually makes sense to consumers.”