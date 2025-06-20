REVIEW | The wealth problem on 'Real Housewives' franchises

Alex McCord from the New York franchise shared that a lot of the ladies would rack up debts in an attempt to avoid repeating looks. A signifier of affluence made famous by Hollywood stars who avoided being caught on red carpets and paparazzi shots wearing anything twice. All that glitters is not always gold with Giudice and Salt Lake City alumnus Jen Shah have faced time behind bars for criminal activity trying to keep up their expensive lifestyles.
For close to 20 years, the Real Housewives franchise has dominated screens and outpaced its predecessors like The Apprentice, Survivor and America's Next Top Model, which have been left limping along with spin-offs while the feuding stars of the show continue to pop out more and more versions from the east to west of the globe.
Down south, we have had a total of four Real Housewives reiterations, which outperforms that of any other country other than the US, where it originated. Much like the ladies of the other global franchises, Durban's cast has captivated audiences with jaw-dropping drama that has seen international fans take to TikTok to uncover the complex world of their series. Among those plot points that have tongues wagging is the current debacle around glamour that has dominated the series.
Former cast member and now friend of the show Londie London returned with a bang after she suggested that castmates attend a high-end swimwear party that she would be hosting. This did not sit well with the castmates, especially when Londie would inspect who did or didn't meet the standards of high-end fashion. This would erupt into multiple violent fights and arguments that are not unfamiliar to fans of the series. It also brought a much-needed conversation about wealth and the expectations put on the castmates on how they perform.
In a recent episode, one of its original cast members, Nonku Williams shared that she felt “a pressure” to keep up with these standards. Albeit it was said in a positive light, it made it clear that the majority of the new cast members were not keen on keeping up with the Joneses. Wealth and glamour have become a central topic for this season's confrontations, as Williams was chastised for dressing poorly at a Royal Ascot-themed party. While her tardiness was one of the biggest missteps, the dress was seen by host Lo Sithole as a terrible fashion foot forward, albeit Williams feeling like a million bucks because she footed a hefty bill for the Roberto Cavalli set she arrived in.
The obsession with Real Housewives' wealth is an unfair expectation that the show itself has bred. The show was created in reaction to the dark comedy Desperate Housewives and, in an attempt to capture the lives of the gated community their fictional characters were actually from, the series hosted a balanced mix of wealthy women. While most of them married into wealth, one of its cast members was barely making ends meet. Lauri Peterson became an image of someone who tried her darndest to fit into the glamorous world that her castmates belonged to, and at the time, it had very little to do with designer garments. As the franchise grew, so did the fame and success of the women behind it. Teresa Giudice and Nene Leakes of New Jersey and Atlanta fame, respectively, were instant icons for their brash behaviour and one-liners. However, stars like Bethany Frankel would jump onto the fame machine and turn her pitied business ventures into an empire.
Due to the growing success of each franchise, as well as its competitors like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it became clear that a certain standard had to be met. Rather than brunch dates and child rearing, the cast members went from regular housewives to red carpet royalty. Especially in franchises like Atlanta and Beverly Hills which have cast mates who aren't new to fast-paced lives in the limelight. With their growing fame and success, they were able to enjoy a new form of success and gain a new autonomy. Founder and producer of the show Andy Cohen would query this with many of them seeing it as a freeing moment that came with the success the show brought. While some marriages have lasted, some have buckled under the pressure of the cast members becoming their own bosses.
With the growing success, many of the divorced, hitched and single cast members have taken to fulfilling dreams they had always had. However, as they build mansions or count profits on their side gigs, it becomes fodder for them to compete with each other as well as a means for fans to relate with them based on how aspirational their success is. Castmates who don't have the same level of success have struggled to fit into later seasons. TV icon Kim Field of The Facts of Life and Livin' Single experienced whiplash when she joined the show, chastising her fellow housewives for their focus on always wearing makeup and having frivolous parties. The same could be said for her predecessor, Claudia Jordan, who was unable to keep up with the high standards and achievements of the cast.
Alex McCord from the New York franchise shared that a lot of the ladies would rack up debts in an attempt to avoid repeating looks. A signifier of affluence made famous by Hollywood stars who avoided being caught on red carpets and paparazzi shots wearing anything twice. All that glitters is not always gold with Giudice and Salt Lake City alumnus Jen Shah have faced time behind bars for criminal activity trying to keep up their expensive lifestyles.
Noticing the expectations put on new cast members of the New York rebooted franchise, Frankel has cautioned against these high expectations as many of her fellow castmates were not from wealth. The show's prediction is also chiefly behind much of the glamorous lives they live, including the pricey holidays from Japan to Jamaica. While the show often frames it as one or two cast members footing the bill in the name of sisterhood, it often comes through agreements, as seen with Teddy Milenkamp from Beverly Hills who was made to seem as if she was footing the bill at a swanky hotel she called home.
Londie's contribution to these existing issues within the franchise feeds into these problematic expectations. High end, much like many affluent terms, is a subjective and exclusionary distinguisher for certain fashion houses who are have been found to use the same means of production as cheaper retailers. On top of that, fans of the series unfairly expect these women to keep up with ridiculous levels of generational wealth that does not exist. A bubble burst by the Richards sisters on Beverly Hills, whose youngest member famously struggled from alcohol addiction following her efforts as a breadwinning child star.
Rather than celebrate the successes of these women, especially those who find emancipation from terrible marriages, fans create an unhealthy cycle of impossible standards. If buying a new sports car, shopping in Paris or building your new home is an act of material pleasure, then there is no reason to expect excessive wealth from people who are better off doing more good with it. As the modern adage goes, “there are no ethical billionaires”, and if that is the case what is it that you really want to see from filthy rich housewives?
