Tyla hosts and wins big at 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

22 June 2025 - 11:18
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
This was the 23-year-old singer and fashion icon Tyla's first time hosting a major international awards show
Image: Supplied.

South African global music star Tyla made her mark at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs), hosting the high-profile event at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and taking home the award for Favourite Global Music Star, representing Africa.

The awards show is known for its energetic atmosphere and green slime antics. Tyla opened the night with a lively Best of Summer dance celebration featuring the hottest tracks of the season, DJ’d by Benny Blanco and supported by an ensemble of dancers — including a surprise appearance by Smurfette.

This was the 23 year-old singer and fashion icon’s first time hosting a major international awards show. Speaking ahead of the event, she described it as a “full circle moment”, having auditioned for Nickelodeon as a child. 

“It’s crazy how things come around. I just hope I only get a little drizzle of slime,” she laughed. That wish didn’t quite pan out — she ended the night soaked, along with fellow presenters Jack Griffo and pop group KATSEYE.

Her win in the Favourite Global Music Star (Africa) category was announced midway through the show. Accepting the award, Tyla said: “This means the world to me — to represent Africa on a global stage and be recognised by all of you amazing kids out there ... wow. Thank you for believing in me and dancing with me. Africa to the world!”

Tyla hosted the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
Image: Supplied

Tyla beat nominees from six other regions: Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, North America and the UK. The award adds to a rapidly growing list of accolades, including her first Grammy, American Music Award, and more than 30 international wins to date.

Sabrina Carpenter won three KCAs, including Taste for Favourite Song; Female Breakout Artist; and Short ‘n Sweet for Favourite Album.

Tyla’s appearance was a major moment for South African representation on the global entertainment stage, with her hosting performance praised for its confidence, energy and relatability.

The following are Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVOURITE KIDS’ TV SHOW

The Thundermans: Undercover

FAVOURITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

FAVOURITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

FAVOURITE FAMILY TV SHOW

XO, Kitty

FAVOURITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)

FAVOURITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

FAVOURITE REALITY TV SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVOURITE CARTOON

SpongeBob SquarePants

FILM:

FAVOURITE MOVIE

Wicked

FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTOR

Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)

FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)

FAVOURITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Inside Out 2

FAVOURITE MALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE

Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)

FAVOURITE FEMALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE

Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)

FAVOURITE VILLAIN

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

FAVOURITE BUTT-KICKER

Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)

MUSIC:

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST

SZA

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST

Bruno Mars

FAVOURITE MUSIC GROUP

Stray Kids

FAVOURITE SONG

Taste — Sabrina Carpenter

FAVOURITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

luther — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

FAVOURITE FEMALE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Sabrina Carpenter

FAVOURITE MALE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Benson Boone

FAVOURITE ALBUM

Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter

FAVOURITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Africa: Tyla

FAVOURITE SONG FROM A MOVIE

Defying Gravity — Cynthia Erivo (ft Ariana Grande) (Wicked)

FAVOURITE VIRAL SONG

Bluest Flame — Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVOURITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

FAVOURITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

FAVOURITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast

FAVOURITE FEMALE CREATOR

Salish Matter

FAVOURITE GAMER

IShowSpeed

FAVOURITE VIDEO GAME

Roblox 

FAN FAVOURITE KIDS’ CREATOR

Ms Rachel

FAVOURITE PODCAST

LOL Podcast

