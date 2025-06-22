YOUR WEEKLY STARS

CANCER
June 21— July 22
Wednesday’s Cancer New Moon crashes into your love life with enthusiasm and a hint of madness. Do you want in or out? Looking for a new love? Tired of the old one? You’d better make up your mind — fast — or it’ll be done for you. This is a week to have anything you want, provided you know what that is. And yes, that will involve making an actual decision. Or two. Abundance is with you. Think big.
LEO
July 23 — August 22
Your career planets are waiting for you to make up your mind. Use this week to review your progress and adapt your plans. Where do you want to go from here? You’re tough, in control and moving forward. The question is, what’s your destination? If you’re not sure, take one step at a time until you are. Love is flowing into your life from every quarter. Wednesday’s New Moon offers adoration, assistance, gifts — take it all. Be grateful. These are the keys to happiness.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
Don’t expect your love life to make any sense. Wednesday’s New Moon puts your head’s so far up in the clouds you can no longer see your feet. In which case, you might try something to pull yourself back to earth. Bake a cake. Watch a football match. Go back to work. Actually, your career’s going through some interesting changes. Might be nice if you were there to watch. Or, of course, you could wallow in the magic of love’s mysteries for a while longer. Up to you.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
Friends having dramas? Yes, you must get involved. You’re the one with sufficient detachment and wisdom to mediate. Besides, you’ve always wanted to make a difference. Here’s the place to start. Wednesday’s powerful New Moon, meanwhile, brings interesting job offers or a change in duties. If you hate what you’re doing, this is your chance to find something you love. If your health’s giving you a hard time, take a few days off. You’ll soon catch up.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
It’s an important time for you — starting slowly and building powerfully. For now, the family and home need your help and full attention. Emotions are all over the place, and you’re the only one not yelling. Well, yell if you like. Sometime extreme behaviour is necessary to open locked doors. After Wednesday’s New Moon, your entire life begins to shift. For now, make plans to let go of anything that no longer serves you. Be brutal.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — December 21
OK, so this week isn’t going precisely according to plan — but who cares about plans? The love life is at its most fascinating, so if you’re being led astray, at least explore the destination before making your choice. Wednesday’s fabulous New Moon wants a different look at self-image, confidence and personal dreams. Yours are changing, and, until you know what you want, might as well go where you’re sent. Get dressed. You’ll want to be gorgeous for this.
CAPRICORN
22 December — January 19
Frankly, you’ve had enough of the world’s craziness. You’re moving inward — and looking upward. Your angels are hovering and help is at hand. But first, you’ll have to figure out what you really believe in. Wednesday’s New Moon will give you a nudge — separating instincts from intellect and revealing a new direction. A new cycle starts now. Set goals. Write down your dreams. Clarity is close by. Trust yourself.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
Yours is a master energy, bringing ancient wisdom and magical powers into your life. But you’ll have to be ready for them. The spiritual journey continues as you explore your place in the world. And no, it hasn’t been easy — but which leaders have ever had an easy time? For now, clarify your love life. If you’d rather be alone for a while, say so. Hanging on to the past out of fear is a very boring option. Besides, if you don’t release dead energy, it’ll be done for you. And you know how you like to be in charge.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
You’re more sensitive than most, which means you’ll really feel Wednesday’s emotional New Moon. On the one hand, you’ll become much more aware of your fabulous instincts — and even start to trust them. On the other, anything hidden will now reveal itself. So whether it’s about family truths, or secrets you’d rather not know — all will now be revealed. Friendships are also under review. Is it time for some new ones? Or a rethink of the old ones? You choose.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Career changes are on the menu. By Wednesday, a powerful New Moon will be moving you into an assortment of shifts that might leaving you feeling insecure — were it not for your inside knowledge. Some of this energy is karmic, and apparently out of your hands. But some is up to you. Sure, the people in your life are changing and even the hierarchies are up for review. But what you’re looking for are fulfilment and abundance. Settle for nothing less. They’re out there.
TAURUS
20 April — May 20
Getting your own way, are you? Nothing new in that — except that this time, there’s no real effort involved. Your natural charisma walks through the door before you do, as Wednesday’s New Moon lifts your energy. You have energy and determination, coupled with an interesting new set of unexplained insights. In short, you’re plugged into every possible cosmic energy on offer. There’s nothing you can’t achieve now. Take your pick of your dreams.
GEMINI
21 May — June 20
A powerful New Moon activates your wallet — starting on Wednesday. Whatever financial plans you had — change them. Open up to gifts, inheritance, wins, new career paths and unexpected offers of help. The universe is looking after you now and though it may take a few weeks to show results, the plans are already in place. Meanwhile, it’s time to expand your skills. Learn something new; something interesting.
YOUR WEEKLY STARS |
Image: 123RF/Oksana Mironova
Your Chart
Gloria Sarapong (June 8 1988, Soweto, 2am)
Sun sign: Gemini
Moon sign: Pisces
Rising Sign: Aries
You’re determined and focused — a natural leader and pioneer. You’re pursued by luck, and if you stop giving all your money away, you could become very wealthy — soon. Your problem is, there’s another side to you which is soft, emotional, easily manipulated and willing to sacrifice almost anything for love. Enough of that. Here’s the deal: you’ve chosen a life path with wealth, success and influence as a way to contribute to your world. You might decide to work in the corporate world, or even in politics. But you’ll have to work harder at believing in your own value if you’re to achieve your full potential. Love, on the other hand, will always be a problem, but not an impossible one. Look out for a new love later this year. If you’re already happily in love, congratulate yourself. Relationships aren’t easy for you. For now, though, focus on your own achievements. There’ll be plenty of those to keep you entertained.
Want your chart read?
Email Linda Shaw on
asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
