Muscle health is not only for old people

Looking at what to eat and what to do, we see how cramps can be curbed by anyone at any age

23 June 2025 - 10:55 By Staff Writer
Weekend warriors must be careful not to overwork their bodies.
Image: Supplied

As we get older, muscle cramps can be an embarrassing experience that may make us feel a little too close to registering for an old people's home. However, experts are trying to debunk the belief that it affects only old people. Selvan Naicker, brand manager for CrampEase, says they are often caused by dehydration, nutrient deficiencies, overuse, fatigue, poor circulation or underlying medical conditions.

Whether it's a sudden attack at night or a neck spasm from looking down at the computer for too long, cramps don't have to be a lifelong struggle but can be beaten with simple lifestyle changes. Here are Naicker's solutions for what you can eat and do:

WHAT TO EAT

Other than being hydrated, the best food options should have essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium, sodium and potassium. Teen athletes who are also affected by cramps tend to suffer from poor hydration, particularly from consuming energy drinks and caffeine while not drinking enough water, which can also contribute to muscle spasms. 

WHAT TO DO

It might be fun to stay up late for your favourite binge-worthy TV series but not getting enough sleep can greatly affect the probability of experiencing muscle spasms. Naicker believes stress and lack of sleep also play a role, as the nervous system has a direct effect on muscle function. Weekend warriors, including gym enthusiasts, runners, cyclists and others, sometimes push their muscles too hard, leading to post-exercise cramping. Staying hydrated and paying attention to your body's signals during workouts can help prevent cramps before they start. 

“Whether you’re a teenager navigating growth spurts, a weekend warrior pushing limits or a professional juggling stress and workouts, staying hydrated, eating well and stretching can go a long way in keeping cramps at bay.”

