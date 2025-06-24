5 things to know about the Knysna Oyster Festival

While it's run by a smaller group, the cycle leg is a growing attraction for roadies. There are close to 2,500 participants expected with five events, including a crit or criterium, which involves racing on a closed circuit, a forest ride, along with professional events, including timed races.
It's all about a shucking good time at this year's Knysna Oyster Festival. Foodies from all over will be jetting in for the 42nd leg of the festival for a good fill of coastal fun. The annual event brings fans of sports, food and entertainment to the quaint Garden Route town.
With a bevy of entertaining events and treats to try, this year’s theme is to “come out of your shell”. And if you're coming out from under a rock, here's a look at five things you can expect at this year's fest.
A RUNNER'S DELIGHT
The Knysna Forest Marathon is still going strong with more than 6,000 runners expected on the day. The marathon is run through the forest in collaboration with local taxi drivers who play the role of shuttle drivers for participants. There is also entertainment for those supporting family and friends, including live screens, VIP guests and events at the finish line.
KNYSNA ON WHEELS
While it's run by a smaller group, the cycle leg is a growing attraction for roadies. There are close to 2,500 participants expected with five events, including a crit or criterium, which involves racing on a closed circuit, a forest ride, along with professional events, including timed races.
2025 Simola Hillclimb ends with Zeelie, Mitchell and Weston on top
FUN WITH A CAUSE
Not all races need a winner, and at the festival this year, the 5km CANSA Walk is looking for people to get their steps in for a charitable cause. The money raised is for CANSA and the festive walk is open to all ages.
DESSERT WAR FAIR
For fans of the festival who aren't looking for adrenaline-pumping activities but something a lot more laid back, Dessert War Fair calls on every sweet tooth to take a bite out of the best cakes, tarts and sweet treats that Knysna has to offer. Competitors come together to earn the crown of becoming the dessert champion, with attendees getting a chance to taste each treat as esteemed judges award the best confections.
FOR THE LOVER OF WINE
The event also has a wide offering when it comes to tipples. This includes the Knysna Fine Wine Festival that is hosted at the Simola Hotel, where 25 South African winemakers showcase their best offerings. Some of South Africa's top chefs and shuckers will battle it out at the Knysna Oyster Cooking and Shucking Championships presented by Stella Artois. The latter also offers hotspots available daily at the festival, whether you prefer them fried, baked, or naked.
The Knysna Oyster Festival will take place from July 4-13. Click the link here for more information and tickets.
