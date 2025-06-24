BAL x Hennessy: A night of cultural celebration

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) is the premier men’s basketball league in Africa, which typically runs each season from March to June and consists of 12 teams. This time the BAL took place from June 6 to 14 at the SunBet arena in Pretoria, featuring eight teams from across the continent. In a thrilling finale, Al Ahli Tripoli from Libya emerged victorious, defeating Petro de Luanda from Angola in the championship game on Saturday.
As part of its partnership, Hennessy brought together prominent figures, including Phindile Gwala, Gugu Nyatsumba and Kamo Modisakeng to name just a few, to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the continent through the universal language of sports.
We chatted to Lungile Mpharu, Hennessy Brand Manager, to discuss the luxury cognac brand's collaboration with BAL. He said that Hennessy and BAL share many values — a commitment to excellence, self-expression, and crafting experiences that transcend their core offerings. The partnership is about amplifying the energy of the BAL and intentionally enhancing the overall fan experience.
“For Hennessy, the BAL aligned with our legacy of partnering with platforms that shape culture. The opening weekend gave us a chance to contribute authentically, through curated experiences that are rooted in who we are. Whether it was the elevated lounge environment or how we engaged with friends of the house, our approach was to enhance the overall experience, and basketball, particularly through how BAL is opening new ways for people to connect across borders,” he said.
We caught up with celebrities and influencers who attended the BAL event to get their take on the exciting fusion of basketball and African culture.
South African actress Phindile Gwala said the atmosphere during halftime was fantastic, and it was heartening to see young people showing an increased interest in basketball. The growing enthusiasm from young people indicates a brighter future for basketball in our country and across the continent.
She added that the event emphasised inclusivity and highlighted Africa's potential in the sports industry, which can contribute to both global sports and the economy. “We need more championships like this to nurture our African spirit and grow our economy.”
BAL x Hennessy: A night of cultural celebration
Hennessy adds glamour and excitement to the Basketball Africa League season 5 finals event
Image: RTC studios
The Basketball Africa League (BAL) is the premier men’s basketball league in Africa, which typically runs each season from March to June and consists of 12 teams. This time the BAL took place from June 6 to 14 at the SunBet arena in Pretoria, featuring eight teams from across the continent. In a thrilling finale, Al Ahli Tripoli from Libya emerged victorious, defeating Petro de Luanda from Angola in the championship game on Saturday.
As part of its partnership, Hennessy brought together prominent figures, including Phindile Gwala, Gugu Nyatsumba and Kamo Modisakeng to name just a few, to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the continent through the universal language of sports.
We chatted to Lungile Mpharu, Hennessy Brand Manager, to discuss the luxury cognac brand's collaboration with BAL. He said that Hennessy and BAL share many values — a commitment to excellence, self-expression, and crafting experiences that transcend their core offerings. The partnership is about amplifying the energy of the BAL and intentionally enhancing the overall fan experience.
“For Hennessy, the BAL aligned with our legacy of partnering with platforms that shape culture. The opening weekend gave us a chance to contribute authentically, through curated experiences that are rooted in who we are. Whether it was the elevated lounge environment or how we engaged with friends of the house, our approach was to enhance the overall experience, and basketball, particularly through how BAL is opening new ways for people to connect across borders,” he said.
We caught up with celebrities and influencers who attended the BAL event to get their take on the exciting fusion of basketball and African culture.
South African actress Phindile Gwala said the atmosphere during halftime was fantastic, and it was heartening to see young people showing an increased interest in basketball. The growing enthusiasm from young people indicates a brighter future for basketball in our country and across the continent.
She added that the event emphasised inclusivity and highlighted Africa's potential in the sports industry, which can contribute to both global sports and the economy. “We need more championships like this to nurture our African spirit and grow our economy.”
Image: RTC studios
Image: RTC studios
Content creator Gugu Nyatsumba said this was her second year attending the BAL finals and it’s been lovely to see the sport gain more recognition and support from the public. She has no doubt that through events such as the BAL that basketball will become bigger in South Africa. Seeing African ballers play on such a big scale empowers those with the same dreams.
“Introducing basketball in Africa makes the dreams of many feel a lot more tangible. I believe the more the world sees us, the better.”
TimesLIVE
Al Ahli beat Petro de Luanda to be crowned BAL champions
An insider’s look at the 2025 Basketball Africa League semifinalists
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos