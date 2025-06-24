Nonku Williams goes deep on divorce, housewives and being vulnerable

Why did you feel it was the right time to share your story on Untied?
I believe everything happens for a reason, and every experience we go through has a purpose, not only for us, but for others who may find healing and hope in our stories. I felt it was time to share my story on Untied because I trust God has a plan, and this moment is part of it. My hope is that my message will resonate with and bring healing to another woman who needs to hear it.
You've been on reality TV for years, and the public has seen many sides of you. What are you revealing on Untied that you haven’t shared before?
While I've been on reality TV for years, the real me hasn't been fully captured on the shows. My purpose is bigger than that. I want to share my truth, authenticity and experiences to inspire, uplift and give hope to others who've gone through similar struggles. Untied was the perfect platform for me to share my unfiltered story, and I hope it will inspire others.
How challenging was it to open up about such a deeply personal chapter of your life?
It wasn't easy, but I believe it comes with maturity and understanding that our experiences are meant to help others. I trust God uses our stories to touch lives and solve problems. Surrendering to His will gave me the purpose and fulfilment I needed to share my story, despite the challenges.
What do you hope viewers take away from your story?
I hope they will feel that no matter what they're facing, it's not the end. It's only a season, and with faith and perseverance they can overcome it. My ministry is for those in their darkest moments, and I pray my story will give them hope and reassurance that they can emerge victorious like I did.
How did revisiting your past, including the abuse you endured, affect your healing process?
Sharing my story of trauma and abuse has been challenging and healing. While the memories and triggers will always be there, I'm grateful I can speak about them in a way that brings restoration. For me, talking about my experiences has been a form of healing, and I hope my story can help others find healing too.
Nonku Williams goes deep on divorce, housewives and being vulnerable
From stirring pots to spilling the tea, the businesswoman gets real about the ups and downs of her personal life
Image: Supplied
Known for stirring the pot and high-end fashion, Nonku Williams left it all bare in the recent episode of Showmax's Untied. The series, hosted by award-winning media personality Relebogile Mabotja, dives into the messy and emotional world of divorce through the eyes of famous South African women.
In the recent episode, Williams, who made a name for herself on The Real Housewives of Durban, spoke about the less glamorous aspects of her life. Williams shared the heartbreak and healing and what she’s learnt about love and letting go.
When we caught up with her, she didn’t hold back. She spilled the tea on why she agreed to do the show, what viewers can expect, and how it feels to be so vulnerable in front of the entire country.
REVIEW | The wealth problem on 'Real Housewives' franchises
Why did you feel it was the right time to share your story on Untied?
I believe everything happens for a reason, and every experience we go through has a purpose, not only for us, but for others who may find healing and hope in our stories. I felt it was time to share my story on Untied because I trust God has a plan, and this moment is part of it. My hope is that my message will resonate with and bring healing to another woman who needs to hear it.
You've been on reality TV for years, and the public has seen many sides of you. What are you revealing on Untied that you haven’t shared before?
While I've been on reality TV for years, the real me hasn't been fully captured on the shows. My purpose is bigger than that. I want to share my truth, authenticity and experiences to inspire, uplift and give hope to others who've gone through similar struggles. Untied was the perfect platform for me to share my unfiltered story, and I hope it will inspire others.
How challenging was it to open up about such a deeply personal chapter of your life?
It wasn't easy, but I believe it comes with maturity and understanding that our experiences are meant to help others. I trust God uses our stories to touch lives and solve problems. Surrendering to His will gave me the purpose and fulfilment I needed to share my story, despite the challenges.
What do you hope viewers take away from your story?
I hope they will feel that no matter what they're facing, it's not the end. It's only a season, and with faith and perseverance they can overcome it. My ministry is for those in their darkest moments, and I pray my story will give them hope and reassurance that they can emerge victorious like I did.
How did revisiting your past, including the abuse you endured, affect your healing process?
Sharing my story of trauma and abuse has been challenging and healing. While the memories and triggers will always be there, I'm grateful I can speak about them in a way that brings restoration. For me, talking about my experiences has been a form of healing, and I hope my story can help others find healing too.
WATCH | Nonku Williams to share her journey with God on season 5 of 'The Real Housewives of Durban'
How has your sense of identity and self-worth shifted since your divorce?
My divorce was a turning point in discovering my true identity and self-worth. I've come to realise my value and worth aren't determined by my marital status or external validation. Instead, I've found my identity in God, and that's given me a sense of purpose and freedom. I know who I am, and I know I matter, not because of what others think, but because of who God is.
Did your spiritual journey help guide how you shared your truth on Untied?
It played a significant role. Without the help of the Holy Spirit, I wouldn't have been able to be so vulnerable and authentic. God called me to share my story, and it required me to let go of my pride and fears. It's not easy being vulnerable, but I knew it was necessary for a bigger purpose, to serve and inspire others. I'm grateful for the grace and guidance God has provided throughout the journey.
What was it like to be this vulnerable on a public platform? Were you concerned about how people might respond?
It wasn't easy, but I'm proud of myself for overcoming my fears and sharing my authentic story. It's not simple to expose the most intimate and traumatic parts of my life, but I've reached a point where I'm not concerned about what others think or say. I know people will always have opinions, and that's their business, not mine. I'm focused on sharing my raw, unfiltered truth and that's liberating.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
The A-Z of 'Housewives' lingo to get you ready for Durban’s spicy return
Travel like the 'Real Housewives': Top 5 spots to try for your next vacation
Here’s how Mrs Mops keeps it glam on and off 'The Mommy Club'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos