Lifestyle

Venice divided ahead of billionaire Bezos’ ‘wedding of the century’

24 June 2025 - 11:37 By Gavin Jones
A large banner against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been placed by Greenpeace Italy activists and UK activist group Everyone Hates Elon in St Mark's Square in Venice ahead of him marrying Lauren Sanchez in the Italian city.
Image: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Venice is divided ahead of next week's celebrity wedding of US tech tycoon Jeff Bezos and Laura Sanchez, with some looking forward to the glitz and glamour while others fear it will turn the scenic city of gondolas and palazzi into an amusement park.

Many details about the wedding are under wraps, including the day it will happen, but it is certain scores of stars from film, fashion and business will arrive to see Bezos tie the knot, provided they can get past the protesters.

One group has plastered banners on the city's famous Rialto Bridge reading “No space for Bezos” and threatened peaceful blockades, complaining the medieval and Renaissance city needs public services and housing, not celebrities and over-tourism.

“Bezos arrogantly believes he can take over the city and turn it into his own private party venue,” said Tommaso Cacciari, a leading light of the “No space for Bezos” campaign.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and regional governor Luca Zaia have argued the wedding will bring an economic windfall to local businesses, including the motor boats and gondolas that operate its myriad canals.

Actor George Clooney married human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in Venice 11 years ago, turning the city into Hollywood on the Adriatic with a weekend of lavish celebrations.

At that time locals and tourists were excited to witness a memorable moment in the city's long history of hosting stars for its film festival, the world's oldest.

Bezos, 61, founder of e-commerce giant Amazon and the world's third richest man, got engaged to journalist Sanchez, 55, in 2023, four years after the collapse of his 25-year marriage to Mackenzie Scott.

After a swirl of media speculation about the venue of what has been dubbed “the wedding of the century”, Brugnaro confirmed in March it would take place in Venice, which last year began charging tourists a fee to enter the city.

The date is expected to be between June 23 and 28 in the midst of three days of stylish celebrations.

In the face of early protests from residents who feared the arrival of thousands of celebrities and hangers-on, the city issued a statement clarifying it would involve around 200 guests and would not disrupt Venetians' daily life.

Bezos and Scott had four children together, while Sanchez was previously married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she has two children. She also has a son with NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Reuters

