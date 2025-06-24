Lifestyle

WATCH | A walk through Gupta properties before auction day

24 June 2025 - 14:03 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
No 5 Saxonwold Drive, a house once owned by the Gupta family during their controversial stay in South Africa.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Three properties formerly owned by the controversial Gupta family in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, are to be auctioned individually on Tuesday. Located within a single estate, the homes include a three-storey mansion, a single-storey house with three bedrooms and a 17-bedroom luxury dwelling.

