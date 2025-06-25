Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Law in motion

25 June 2025 - 10:23
Out with the old and in with the new.
The law is not a fixed monument – it’s a living, evolving framework that shapes how we live, work, govern and grow. In a world of constant change, the legal system must remain both rooted and responsive: rooted in justice, ethics and precedent, but responsive to new challenges, emerging technologies, and the shifting expectations of society. This issue of Legal embraces that tension. It is a space for debate, for clarity, for looking at how the law adapts in real time to the complexities of our economy, our workplaces and our communities. 

From the courtroom to the boardroom, the role of the legal profession is expanding – demanding not only legal expertise, but strategic thinking, innovation and cross-disciplinary collaboration. 

As regulation grows more intricate and public accountability becomes more urgent, Legal offers a wide-angle view on how the law intersects with governance, business, human rights, technology and the environment. We aim to reflect a legal system in motion – questioning, evolving, and always striving for relevance and fairness. Whether you’re in practice, policy, or simply passionate about the rule of law, this magazine is your platform for thought leadership, insight and forward-thinking discourse. 

Trevor Crighton, Editor 

