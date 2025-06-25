The law is not a fixed monument – it’s a living, evolving framework that shapes how we live, work, govern and grow. In a world of constant change, the legal system must remain both rooted and responsive: rooted in justice, ethics and precedent, but responsive to new challenges, emerging technologies, and the shifting expectations of society. This issue of Legal embraces that tension. It is a space for debate, for clarity, for looking at how the law adapts in real time to the complexities of our economy, our workplaces and our communities.
From the courtroom to the boardroom, the role of the legal profession is expanding – demanding not only legal expertise, but strategic thinking, innovation and cross-disciplinary collaboration.
As regulation grows more intricate and public accountability becomes more urgent, Legal offers a wide-angle view on how the law intersects with governance, business, human rights, technology and the environment. We aim to reflect a legal system in motion – questioning, evolving, and always striving for relevance and fairness. Whether you’re in practice, policy, or simply passionate about the rule of law, this magazine is your platform for thought leadership, insight and forward-thinking discourse.
Trevor Crighton, Editor
FREE TO READ | Law in motion
Image: Supplied
The law is not a fixed monument – it’s a living, evolving framework that shapes how we live, work, govern and grow. In a world of constant change, the legal system must remain both rooted and responsive: rooted in justice, ethics and precedent, but responsive to new challenges, emerging technologies, and the shifting expectations of society. This issue of Legal embraces that tension. It is a space for debate, for clarity, for looking at how the law adapts in real time to the complexities of our economy, our workplaces and our communities.
From the courtroom to the boardroom, the role of the legal profession is expanding – demanding not only legal expertise, but strategic thinking, innovation and cross-disciplinary collaboration.
As regulation grows more intricate and public accountability becomes more urgent, Legal offers a wide-angle view on how the law intersects with governance, business, human rights, technology and the environment. We aim to reflect a legal system in motion – questioning, evolving, and always striving for relevance and fairness. Whether you’re in practice, policy, or simply passionate about the rule of law, this magazine is your platform for thought leadership, insight and forward-thinking discourse.
Trevor Crighton, Editor
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
LEBOGANG MOKOENA | Bomb squad or flop squad? Dada Morero's bad joke
From 1976 to 2025: is protest culture still relevant to youth?
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers point to Cassie’s loving texts in trial defence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos