Jessica van Huurden shares her secrets to slaying with style

1. What can people expect from your outfit at the Durban July this year?
I’m working with designer Laryne Jefferies on something to eat, so all I'm going to say is, get your plates ready!
2. You are no stranger to creating a red carpet moment. What should newbies to the event prepare in terms of styling a look that is not only going to make them happy but also be photographable?
Thank you, people don't always see what goes into a day like the Durban July. It takes a lot of prep, behind-the-scenes work, hours in the hair and makeup chair, but my advice to Durban July newbies is, don't be afraid to go all out, and just have fun with the theme. Don't be afraid of what people will say. This is the one event where people love seeing extravagant fashion. The bigger the hat, the better the vibes. What made Hollywood Bets so fun for the last few years is the theme, so don't take it very seriously and just have fun!
3. What three essential items do you need in your bag at any event at all times?
- Lipgloss.
- My electronics (phone, camera, powerbank & selfie light).
- Good Instagram husband (he doesn't fit in my bag, but he counts as an essential).
4. How important has the event become to South Africa's fashion and entertainment calendar?
Durban July keeps fashion alive in South Africa and is definitely one of the top sports, fashion and entertainment events of the year. With my late mom, I loved watching the Durban July from our couch; we, of course, were more interested in the fashion than the horses. When she passed in 2019, I got an invite to attend my very first Durban July. To me, (and I think to many South Africans) it's an event that reminds us of family, and it's very important that it lives on.
5. What “marvels” of South Africa continue to fill you with pride?
We South Africans are a different breed, let me tell you; we just know how to win, whether it's a look, or all the different sports events, medals, trophies, awards … but winning doesn't make me as proud as our people, our unity. Whenever I travel abroad, my fave part is coming back to Mzansi. Die mense is 'n marvel van Suid Afrika (the people of South Africa are a marvel).
6. If you could pick a theme for next year, what would you choose?
I’m such an old soul and I truly believe I was born in the wrong era. I think maybe an old money, very sophisticated theme would be absolutely stunning. We could call it “royal ride, now take your stride”.
