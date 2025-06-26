Her motorsport journey began with go-karting in May 2024. Her team soon introduced her to Formula 1600, an entry-level class, where she practised but wasn't allowed to compete. She eventually entered a race, though it was cut short due to a few bumps on the racetrack.
“I was invited to a motorsport event and that’s when everything changed. I was surprised that there are people of colour who are allowed to partake in such a sport. I intentionally didn’t want to join motorsport but when the events co-ordinator allowed me to test drive the car, everything changed for me. Everything is tighter and the gear for racing cars is different compared with a normal car, not to mention that it carries more speed,” she said.
“I told my mother the feeling I get when racing is the feeling I got when I started doing make-up. I told her I belong here.”
With sponsorships from Investchem MSA, she was able to participate in two Formula Libre events this year, where she won first place in her class at the first race, taking her from class E to D.
“When I won at my first car racing [event], for me it wasn’t about the win but the time [in which] I completed the race. I didn’t know I won until one of my teammates told me I needed to fetch my medal, as I came first in class C. I was in utter disbelief”.
She recalls how frustrating it was for her in the beginning because she didn’t know the racing terminology used to communicate when her car had problems.
From make-up brush to the race track, Simphiwe turns heads with her need for speed
'Transitioning from a make-up artist to a car racer was easy for me,' says first-time racer
Image: supplied
Simphiwe Mohlohlo had a colourful career as a make-up artist for seven years, working with figures such as MahWhoo, Bontle Smith and DBN Gogo, and at wedding events.
Mohlohlo, 27, surprised by trading her make-up brush for a racing helmet.
She is a qualified prosthetics, special effects and make-up artist from Johannesburg. After completing high school, she wasn’t allowed to take a gap year, and her mother encouraged her to explore alternative paths.
She had intentions to open a beauty parlour, but the state of the economy wasn't favourable.. In 2024 she decided to pursue motorsport.
“I’ve always loved fast cars, the adrenaline of it all, and the liberty to drive at high-speed fascinated me,” she said
Mohlohlo believes transitioning from makeup to motorsport was easy because she had reached a point where she wanted more.
Image: supplied
Her motorsport journey began with go-karting in May 2024. Her team soon introduced her to Formula 1600, an entry-level class, where she practised but wasn't allowed to compete. She eventually entered a race, though it was cut short due to a few bumps on the racetrack.
“I was invited to a motorsport event and that’s when everything changed. I was surprised that there are people of colour who are allowed to partake in such a sport. I intentionally didn’t want to join motorsport but when the events co-ordinator allowed me to test drive the car, everything changed for me. Everything is tighter and the gear for racing cars is different compared with a normal car, not to mention that it carries more speed,” she said.
“I told my mother the feeling I get when racing is the feeling I got when I started doing make-up. I told her I belong here.”
With sponsorships from Investchem MSA, she was able to participate in two Formula Libre events this year, where she won first place in her class at the first race, taking her from class E to D.
“When I won at my first car racing [event], for me it wasn’t about the win but the time [in which] I completed the race. I didn’t know I won until one of my teammates told me I needed to fetch my medal, as I came first in class C. I was in utter disbelief”.
She recalls how frustrating it was for her in the beginning because she didn’t know the racing terminology used to communicate when her car had problems.
Image: supplied
“I used to get frustrated when I couldn't describe my car's issues to the mechanic. But now I'm learning the basics and even if it takes time to fully understand the terminology, I can at least identify problems when they arise.”
Mohlohlo will race in the 246 BMW sponsored by BMW under Pablo Clark. She said she doesn’t know how to react to this turn of events, as everything was a shock to her.
Despite Mohlohlo’s passion for motorsport, she remains passionate about the beauty industry and plans to establish a lasting presence by opening a beauty parlour or academy and potentially collaborating with makeup brands to solidify her legacy.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Savannah and Nao Serati serve Durban July fashion
Bezos and Sanchez arrive in Venice for marathon wedding party
FREE TO READ | Rooted locally, connected globally
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos