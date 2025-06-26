1. EXPERIMENT
Savannah and Nao Serati serve Durban July fashion
Five minutes with the designer to share five tips for turning heads on red carpets
Image: Simon Deiner/GRPcr8/SDR Phot
Savanna Premium Cider is set to make its boldest mark yet on the cultural calendar with the launch of The Weekend of Marvels, a full-scale “takeover” of the Durban July weekend.
Savanna will present a high style, high humour showcase,think less pretence, more presence at the heart of the Hollywoodbets Durban July conversation.
At the July, the brand will also debut its themed Marvels of Mzansi fashion in collaboration with rising South African designer Nao Serati. The looks — bold, witty and culturally fluent — are created to disrupt the race-day fashion narrative, offering a couture interpretation of local flair with dry humour.
“This year, we’re redefining how Savanna does the Hollywoodbets Durban July,” said the brand's marketing manager Kayla Hendricks.
“The Weekend of Marvels is Savannah’s boldest presence yet. From a fashion stunt made to make headlines, to a speakeasy, and comedy takeover at the track, we’re bringing South Africa something iconic. It’s dry, stylish and rooted in our culture.”
TimesLIVE asked Serati to share five tips to help attendees turn heads:
1. EXPERIMENT
The audience is fatigued by beaded, corseted, BBL’d gowns. Don’t get me wrong — we love it when it’s done well — but we’d enjoy a jump from reality. I want red carpets to be filled with new ideas and a push against the norm. There’s nothing to talk about if everyone’s wearing the same garment. So experiment with new silhouettes, colours, textures and support young, emerging designers.
2. BE ORIGINAL
There are silhouettes that instantly say Tyla! Beyoncé! Bonang! — and that comes from a real understanding of who you are and how you want to present yourself. We’ll remember you much more if you differentiate yourself and wear something that feels like only you could wear it, and only you could say it. Spend time discovering your image and your identity.
3. BOOK YOUR OWN PHOTOGRAPHER
All respect to the official red carpet team, but tell your own story before someone else does. Nomalanga Shozi and Bonang Matheba are great examples of this. Have a mini shoot before you head to the event — it gives you control over how your look is seen and helps you relax and enjoy the carpet. (If you’re on a budget, link up with friends attending and book one photographer to shoot all of you)
4. BE PREPARED
Collect or fit your look a few days before the event so you can think through the styling. Does the hair suit the dress? Do the shoes complement the look and are they appropriate for the venue? Do you have the right accessories — enough to stand out but not overwhelm? Stylists do this sort of thinking instinctively, so if you have the budget, hire one. If not, give yourself enough time to plan and reflect.
5. YOU ARE THE RULES
No-one’s going to shout at you. You’re not in trouble. Wear what you want (just respect the event). We’ve reached a point where we’re trying to please the audience more than we want to feel good, and that’s unfair to you, and honestly, boring. Wear what makes you feel incredible.
