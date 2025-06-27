Lifestyle

Anna Wintour to step down as Vogue editor-in-chief

27 June 2025 - 07:05 By Juby Babu
Anna Wintour.
Image: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour on Thursday told employees she will be seeking a new head of editorial content at American Vogue as she steps down from the position.

Wintour will remain in her roles as Vogue's global editorial director and chief content officer at Condé Nast, the publisher of titles including The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and GQ.

She has been the editor of Vogue US since 1988 and is regarded as one of the most powerful people in the fashion world. Wintour has raised more than $300m (R5.3bn) for the US Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

In January, former president Joe Biden awarded Wintour the Presidential Medal of Freedom, considered the highest US civilian honour.

Reuters

