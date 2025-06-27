Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Rethinking resilience

27 June 2025 - 12:07
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The African narrative on shaping the machine.
The African narrative on shaping the machine.
Image: Supplied

Resilience is no longer about having a backup plan. It means being able to adapt – faster than the market shifts, the threats evolve, or the next compliance requirement lands on your desk. In this issue of Digital Business, we explore how South African businesses are rethinking resilience in a landscape that’s as complex as it is fast-moving. Cloud adoption is no longer novel; it’s foundational. But cost pressures, skills shortages, and fragmented architectures are pushing CIOs to do more with less – while still promising scalability, security, and service continuity. 

AI adds a new layer of pressure. It’s helping teams automate threat detection and close talent gaps. But it’s also arming attackers with better tools, faster tactics, and increasingly sophisticated deepfakes. In this environment, relying on outdated systems or legacy playbooks isn’t just risky – it’s negligent. 

What’s becoming clearer is this: the tech alone isn’t enough. The real competitive edge lies in people – whether that means security teams being upskilled through local bootcamps, business leaders embracing cloud strategy as a boardroom priority, or organisations maturing their operations to unlock long-term value. You’ll find stories in this issue that span deep technical insight, human-centred innovation, and forward-looking strategy. From the economics of cloud optimisation to the ethics of AI in an African context, these are the conversations shaping digital business – not just in 2025, but from here on out. We hope it helps you see not just where the future’s going – but how to meet it on your own terms. 

Brendon Petersen. Editor 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

PR guru Simphiwe Majola spotlights socially conscious fashion at Basha Uhuru Festival

Brand strategist Simphiwe Majola shared his experiences and views on fashion and branding at this year’s Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival at Constitution ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN PICS | Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez exchanging wedding vows on island in Venice

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are exchanging marriage vows at a ceremony in Venice on Friday as part of their three-day ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

From pods to parenthood: finding real love and building families

Over the years, 'Love Is Blind' has not only sparked whirlwind romances and dramatic break-ups but has also led to the creation of real families as ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Celebrities gather in Venice for Bezos-Sanchez wedding gala Lifestyle
  2. Kabza De Small, ‘King of amapiano’, makes Big Apple solo debut Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez exchanging wedding vows on island in Venice Lifestyle
  4. YOUR WEEKLY STARS | 30 June - 6 July Lifestyle
  5. Seal the deal with this chocolate brownie recipe Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ukrainian F-16 pilot killed while repelling Russian air attack | REUTERS
BET+ Original Movie | A Wesley South African Christmas | Trailer