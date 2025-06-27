Lifestyle

Lububu mania: the psychology and frenzy behind the plush doll that’s taking over the world

27 June 2025 - 11:41
A human-sized Labubu figurine is displayed before an auction in Beijing, China, on June 6 2025. The figurine was later sold for 1.08-million yuan (R2.7m) at an auction on Tuesday.
Image: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

What do Rihanna, Lisa from Blackpink, Kim Kardashian and thousands of fans lining up outside toy shops have in common? One word: Labubu.

At first glance it’s just a quirky plush doll with wide eyes, jagged teeth and a mischievous grin. Some say it's cute, others are charmed by its odd and almost monstrous expression. But behind the grin is a cultural and psychological phenomenon that's turning this little creature into a global icon and sending collectors into a frenzy.

Labubu is part of a whimsical world called The Monsters created in 2015 by Kasing Lung, a Hong Kong artist who at age seven moved to the Netherlands with his family.

While there, Lung was influenced by Nordic folklore and fairy tales. He envisioned a tribe of playful elf-like beings called Labubu which he described as kind-hearted, well-meaning creatures whose good intentions often spiral into delightful chaos.

These characters were first introduced through Lung's illustrated book series The Monsters, featuring more than 100 different Labubu personalities.

Among them is one who dates a shy skeleton named Tycoco, often teasing him in loving mischief, a feature of Lung’s light-hearted creations.

Though the brand has been in the market for almost 10 years, it wasn’t until 2019 when Lung teamed up with Chinese toy giant Pop Mart that Labubu began to take off in the global toy scene. According to Pop Mart, the first toy series launch broke records in the art toy category and that was only the beginning.

A major driver of Labubu’s popularity is the blind box model whereby you buy a box without knowing which version of the toy is inside. Some are common, others are ultra-rare “secret” editions. This adds a thrilling sense of mystery and chance that hooks children and adults.

It’s the same dopamine rush many remember from childhood, like opening a Happy Meal and wondering which toy you’d get, or ripping open Simba chips hoping for that rare Pokémon Tazo. It's nostalgia wrapped in plush and plastic.

As one fan described it saying “It's like chasing that childhood thrill all over again — and sometimes, you get lucky”.

Labubu isn’t just being collected, it’s being flaunted. From belt loops to designer handbags, the toy has quickly morphed into a fashion statement.

Celebrities and influencers have played a key role in amplifying the hype. Blackpink's Lisa has posted selfies with her collection.

Rihanna was spotted with a Labubu clipped to her Louis Vuitton bag. Kim Kardashian showed off 10 in her Instagram post.

Even David Beckham shared a photo of a Labubu gifted him by his daughter.

Last week, a life-size Labubu sculpture sold at Yongle Auction in China for more than $170,000 (R3.04m), with nearly 1,000 bidders vying for the piece. That moment cemented Labubu’s place not just in pop culture but in the fine art world.

Psychologist Sarah Rasmi said the Labubu craze is more than just good marketing — it's a window into our emotional needs.

“When we're young, we learn to find comfort and safety in certain people. Sometimes we extend those feelings to objects such as a favourite stuffed animal or blanket. These are known as transitional objects. Labubu can play that role for children and adults.”

With its expressive faces and quirky personalities, Labubu allows fans to project their own moods, emotions and alter egos onto the toy. Giving a grumpy name to your Labubu? Posing it with attitude on your shelf? You might be expressing parts of yourself you can't put into words.

Scarcity also fuels the desire. Limited edition releases, surprise boxes and viral trends create a feeling of exclusivity and the need to be part of something bigger.

“It’s a safe way to express parts of ourselves without having to say it out loud,” Rasmi said.

As the prices rise, one thing is clear, whether you’re drawn to its offbeat charm, chasing a piece of your childhood or just want to flex on Instagram, Labubu seems to tap into something deeply human: the need for connection, comfort and creativity in a small, strange and lovable package.

Now the question remains, if one should follow this trend or are we letting it pass?

TimesLIVE

