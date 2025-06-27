The committee chose the plans drawn up by Foster + Partners, a firm headed by Norman Foster, one of Britain's most influential architects, who is known for the Gherkin building in London's financial district and the Reichstag dome in Berlin.
Foster, 90, knew Elizabeth personally after she appointed him to the Order of Merit for services to architecture in 1997 and he said his idea was to use the site to narrate her legacy and the extraordinary story of her life.
The new glass bridge is inspired by the tiara she wore at her wedding while the two gates and two gardens reflect the way Elizabeth balanced tradition and modernity, public duty and private faith, and Britain and the Commonwealth, Foster said.
“It's creating something which is timeless and reaches across all ages and interests and conveys the values of Her Majesty, which were a mixture of the formal and delightful informality,” he told BBC Radio.
IN PICS | UK chooses statues and glass bridge design for Queen Elizabeth memorial
Image: Foster + Partners/Handout via REUTERS
A memorial to honour Queen Elizabeth in London's St James's Park will feature a statue of Britain's longest-reigning monarch on horseback, another of her arm-in-arm with her husband Prince Philip and a glass bridge, the project committee said.
Elizabeth II died at her Scottish castle on September 8 2022 after more than seven decades on the throne. She was 96. Her death provoked days of mourning and tributes from around the country and the world.
St James's Park, which is located opposite Buckingham Palace, was chosen as the best site to pay tribute to her reign and under the plan announced on Tuesday the park will be reshaped, with two new areas of gardens and two new gates.
The committee chose the plans drawn up by Foster + Partners, a firm headed by Norman Foster, one of Britain's most influential architects, who is known for the Gherkin building in London's financial district and the Reichstag dome in Berlin.
Foster, 90, knew Elizabeth personally after she appointed him to the Order of Merit for services to architecture in 1997 and he said his idea was to use the site to narrate her legacy and the extraordinary story of her life.
The new glass bridge is inspired by the tiara she wore at her wedding while the two gates and two gardens reflect the way Elizabeth balanced tradition and modernity, public duty and private faith, and Britain and the Commonwealth, Foster said.
“It's creating something which is timeless and reaches across all ages and interests and conveys the values of Her Majesty, which were a mixture of the formal and delightful informality,” he told BBC Radio.
Image: Foster + Partners/Handout via REUTERS
The design will be finalised by April 2026 and the memorial could be completed one to two years after that, Foster said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
King Charles heads to Canada in show of support for realm eyed by Trump
TIMELINE | 'Spare' wants to make amends, five years after Megxit
Tucking into the kitchens and dining rooms of royal families
Royal Zulu love story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos