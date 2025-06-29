CANCER
YOUR WEEKLY STARS | 30 June - 6 July
Image: 123RF/kudryashka
CANCER
June 21 — July 22
Money’s still creating drama, but with less of the stress than you had before. Suddenly you have faith — in yourself and the universe. And when you trust, good things begin to happen. There are ways to make money outside of the office. If you’re thinking of starting a business, this would be the perfect time. Meanwhile, how about a date with someone you haven’t seen for a while? You’re at your sparkling best. Make some calls.
LEO
July 23 — August 22
People are drawn to you, as the planets cruise in to create an air of mystery. Maximise the moment; charm your way into any room you like. If you’re thinking commitment, do it now. Careful with the money though. It’ll take a little longer to catch up. In fact, this is the perfect time to start saving — or even investing. Get some advice first. Money management has never been your greatest gift.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
The finances are complicated, though the potentials are fantastic. It’s vital you keep a cool head. Yes, there’ll be delays, and you’ll feel as though someone is deliberately tripping you up. Just keep going and work on developing some patience. And don’t sign a thing until you’re absolutely sure what it says. This is where your gift for discrimination will come in handy. The love life is not quite as wonderful yet. One thing at a time.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
Your transformations are spiritual, emotional and deeply buried — so much so that you probably won’t notice anything’s happened until long after people have stopped staring at you in amazement. In the meanwhile, you might work on your relationships — yes, all of them — since the threads are almost certainly starting to fray. And remember, it’s not always important to be right. Happiness is the goal. Work on that first.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
Still determined to cram too much into too short a day? Remember, it's not yet a crime to say “no”. Practice in front of the mirror until you've mastered the art. Either that, or get an assistant. You might need one anyway, since your business is about to expand — and the love life could use some attention. Try killing two birds with one stone. Ask the lover to lend a hand. You might be surprised at what’s on offer.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — December 21
Family gatherings and team builders — all those things you hate — are giving you the chance to stabilise your life. And if you’re questioning your loves, take a second look. The problems could be entirely in your head. Meanwhile, your investments may need changing — so get some new advice. Watch your mouth, though. No need to alienate those who could help. And not everyone gets your humour.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
This is a week for holding forth — and expecting to be heard. Go ahead. Enjoy yourself. You’re at your brilliant best, and only the toughest will be able to keep up. So don’t get impatient if you think you’re not being understood. People will simply need a little time to digest what you’ve said. Action comes later. Keep your temper and you’ll be delighted with the results. Just do your best to be as adaptable as you expect them to be.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
This is a great week for you, in which all the energies are hovering on the brink of total transformation. All that’s needed is a decisive wave of your hand, and a few decisions. Think now. What kind of month would you like? Make use of the universal magic that’s all around you. At work, they’re all watching to see what you’ll do next. At home, you only have to say the word, and you’ll have all the help you’ll need.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
The pressure is on — and you’re asking yourself whether you’re willing to give up your personal life for a fabulous career. The answer to that is, for the next few months, maybe you should, but definitely for no longer than that. The obvious trick to a successful life is to find balance in every area. While you’re getting there though, you can occasionally alternate the areas of focus. Work now, play later.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Charm and grace, rather than the long, hard slog, will win your battles. Especially since it's authority figures that are giving you the hardest time. Even so, avoid those endless power games you're so fond of. Because as appealing as it may sound, manipulation is never a good tactic. New career opportunities, meanwhile, are feeding your dreams. Go for the plan that offers most excitement — even if it’s just for now.
TAURUS
April 20 — May 20
Amorous is probably a good word to describe you. Followed closely by desirable, fascinating ... everybody wants you. Don’t let it go to your head. This is as much a result of the planets at work as your irresistible charm. In which case, this is less your cue to open a harem and more an invitation to send love to everyone you know. Start with yourself. Try to feel excited about being as fabulous as you obviously are.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
Brilliant ideas have never been a problem for you. It’s the presentation that always trips you up. In which case, now would be the perfect time to get some advice — and to discover that “hilarious” sarcasm is seldom the way to go. Remember, not everyone has your special talents. But they do have theirs. Generous encouragement is the best way to discover what they are. Then maybe you can combine your skills.
Your Chart
Titus Olifant (Joburg, 11pm, November 25 1978)
Sun sign: Scorpio
Moon sign: Leo
Rising Sign: Cancer
You’re very shy, but desperate to be recognised and applauded. You’re ambitious, but terrified of change. You’re extremely sensitive, but determined to fight your way to the top of the pile. In short, you’re deeply confused about what you really want. Fortunately — or not — you’re now going through a huge personality change. Your desires, your beliefs and your self-awareness are being slowly transformed as you redesign your dreams. This year is about creating independence and finding your own way through your difficulties. Next year is about setting up a support system that makes you feel like part of a community. This is a difficult time for you, but hugely exciting if you’re ready to embrace the changes. You’ll have to trust yourself though. Travel and movement are interesting possibilities. Anything else is up to you. Big things are on their way — if you’re ready.
Want your chart read?
Email Linda Shaw on
asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
