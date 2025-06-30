Insurance is a vital pillar of individual security and economic resilience. In this issue of Insure, we explore how the sector in South Africa is evolving amid challenges and innovations.
Healthcare features prominently as we examine rising medical costs and the context behind increasing premiums. Insurers are moving beyond basic payouts to offer dynamic, personalised cover that adapts to customers’ needs. With public and private systems facing affordability and access challenges, we explain how medical insurance can bridge gaps, especially around dread disease coverage and prescribed minimum benefits, which are often misunderstood.
We also highlight critical insurance shortfalls, including life insurance gaps that leave many families exposed. On the short-term insurance front, we look at its role in personal security and economic stability, especially as climate change intensifies risks for agriculture and property.
Our features on environmental volatility and “acts of God” show how underinsured properties can worsen financial hardship after disaster. For travellers and homeowners, we offer expert advice to navigate policy details. At the corporate level, trade credit insurance can
protect businesses from the fallout of unpaid debts in tough economic times. Finally, we explore how artificial intelligence is transforming insurance – improving customer service while introducing new risks – and how mergers and specialist underwriting agencies are reshaping the industry. Protection is not just peace of mind; it is power. We hope this issue empowers you to make informed decisions for your business, home and wellbeing.
Elriza Theron
Editor
FREE TO READ | Rethinking the role of insurance
Image: Supplied
Insurance is a vital pillar of individual security and economic resilience. In this issue of Insure, we explore how the sector in South Africa is evolving amid challenges and innovations.
Healthcare features prominently as we examine rising medical costs and the context behind increasing premiums. Insurers are moving beyond basic payouts to offer dynamic, personalised cover that adapts to customers’ needs. With public and private systems facing affordability and access challenges, we explain how medical insurance can bridge gaps, especially around dread disease coverage and prescribed minimum benefits, which are often misunderstood.
We also highlight critical insurance shortfalls, including life insurance gaps that leave many families exposed. On the short-term insurance front, we look at its role in personal security and economic stability, especially as climate change intensifies risks for agriculture and property.
Our features on environmental volatility and “acts of God” show how underinsured properties can worsen financial hardship after disaster. For travellers and homeowners, we offer expert advice to navigate policy details. At the corporate level, trade credit insurance can
protect businesses from the fallout of unpaid debts in tough economic times. Finally, we explore how artificial intelligence is transforming insurance – improving customer service while introducing new risks – and how mergers and specialist underwriting agencies are reshaping the industry. Protection is not just peace of mind; it is power. We hope this issue empowers you to make informed decisions for your business, home and wellbeing.
Elriza Theron
Editor
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
TIMELINE | From besties to frenemies: Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Will my chatbot still love me when he is conscious?
Study reveals millennials & Gen Z are head over heels for AI dating profiles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos