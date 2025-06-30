Affordable cover, more benefits, no hassle: Medshield membership rises

Medshield Medical Scheme recently held its 56th AGM where principal officer Kevin Aron highlighted the scheme’s impressive performance for the financial year ending December 31 2024.

Despite a challenging economic environment, Medshield has maintained a healthy solvency ratio and strong credit rating. This demonstrates the scheme’s ability to meet its obligations and ensure long-term stability and sustainability for its members.

Even in a stagnant market, Medshield ensured affordability without compromising quality of care, and kept its 2024 contributions low while increasing member benefits. This resulted in a 2.57% rise in membership in 2024.

Living up to its commitment to be “Your Partner for Life”, Medshield has many members who have been with the scheme for more than 18 years, knowing it has their best interests at heart.

Member-centric benefit plans for every stage of life

First, there is no guarantee that your health will always be good enough to cover your medical expenses out of pocket. Second, medical aid should never be a complicated, grudge purchase.

That’s the reason Medshield makes it easy for you by offering a benefit plan tailored for every stage of your life:

In your 20s:

MediCurve is ideal for young, healthy, tech-savvy, first-time medical-aid buyers. This affordable plan enables young adults to acquire healthcare cover without putting any financial strain on their day-to-day lives. MediCurve offers in-hospital and out-of-hospital benefits, including free, unlimited virtual family practitioner consultations through its Medshield SmartCare benefit.





MediPhila aims to protect young families against unforeseen medical costs through unlimited hospital cover for Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMB) conditions. There are also beneficiary limits for non-PMB in-hospital treatments and an out-of-hospital benefit limit for specific services.

In your 30s:

MediValue is the ideal option for individuals needing unlimited hospital and day-to-day partial cover. This option is available in both the Prime and Compact categories. The benefits are the same, but the Compact category mandates the use of Medshield Provider Networks for a smaller contribution.





MediSaver is perfect for independent individuals who want to manage their out-of-hospital healthcare expenses through a personal savings account with unlimited hospital cover.

Reaching your 40s and beyond:

MediPlus is the answer for middle- to upper-income earners. It offers unlimited in-hospital coverage and a generous day-to-day limit. This option is available in the Prime and Compact categories. Both benefits are the same but, in return for a smaller contribution, the Compact category mandates the use of Medshield Provider Networks.





MediBonus is the best choice for corporate employees and individuals who need comprehensive unlimited in-hospital cover and extensive day-to-day benefits.





PremiumPlus provides the most comprehensive cover with freedom of choice, including no network restrictions, 200% cover for specific in-hospital procedures, and a personal savings account to manage your daily healthcare.

At any stage:

MediCore: Perhaps you’re not one to visit the doctor for routine checks, but at the very least everyone should have unlimited in-hospital cover in case of major medical emergencies. MediCore is a hospital plan for those who require unlimited hospital cover with full PMB cover. Certain in-hospital procedures are paid for at a higher rate (Medshield Private Tariff 200%).

‘No hassle’ service excellence

Medshield continues to innovate and improve its services, ensuring alignment with international best practice as evidenced by the scheme’s International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 accreditation. This demonstrates its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The scheme prioritises having the right capabilities and competencies to provide the highest quality customer service.

Medshield embraces innovation that fosters closer relationships with members. The launch of a new member app at the end of 2024 enhanced access to information and communication. “Innovation is at the heart of Medshield. Our member app saw a 12.5% increase in downloads and a 35.6% boost in utilisation, making healthcare management more efficient than ever,” says Aron.

In addition to the member app, the scheme offers many other self-service touch points including its WhatsApp service line, the website member log-in zone and its Let’s Meet virtual Microsoft Teams meeting solution. For members who prefer in-person service, the scheme continues to offer in-person visits to regional offices and telephone interactions through its state-of-the-art contact centre.

No matter what life stage you’re at, Medshield has a tailored and affordable benefit package for you. Visit Medshield’s website for more information about its benefit plans.

This article was sponsored by Medshield.