Woolworths scales up support to empower SA entrepreneurs

In celebration of Youth Month, Woolworths’ Inclusive Justice Initiative has proudly announced that its successful Youth Makers competition will return for a second season.

This innovative contest invites dynamic young entrepreneurs aged 18-35 to apply for a tailor-made empowerment programme that will give them an opportunity to take their enterprises to the next level.

Winners will receive once-in-a-lifetime mentorship from Woolies experts, bespoke leadership and retail guidance, and a whopping R125,000 in grant funding to help each business scale and succeed in the retail world. The programme is designed to lay strong foundations for retail success and long-term business sustainability.