Woolworths scales up support to empower SA entrepreneurs

The retailer rolls out season 2 of its successful Youth Makers competition and launches an impactful new initiative called the Inclusive Justice Institute

30 June 2025 - 11:00
Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths director of Corporate Social Justice, Stella Ndabeni, minister of small business development, and Roy Bagattini, Woolworths Group CEO, at the launch of the Woolworths Inclusive Justice Institute.
Image: Woolworths
Image: Woolworths

In celebration of Youth Month, Woolworths’ Inclusive Justice Initiative has proudly announced that its successful Youth Makers competition will return for a second season.

This innovative contest invites dynamic young entrepreneurs aged 18-35 to apply for a tailor-made empowerment programme that will give them an opportunity to take their enterprises to the next level.

Winners will receive once-in-a-lifetime mentorship from Woolies experts, bespoke leadership and retail guidance, and a whopping R125,000 in grant funding to help each business scale and succeed in the retail world. The programme is designed to lay strong foundations for retail success and long-term business sustainability. 

This exciting announcement comes shortly after the launch of the Woolworths Inclusive Justice Institute, a major milestone for the business and a powerful new initiative. The institute will unlock market access opportunities, enable inclusion, and address inequality through support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and impactful community programmes that address food security and contribute to quality basic education.

“Our purpose as a business has always been to add quality to life — not only for our customers but also in the communities where we operate,” said Woolworths Group CEO Roy Bagattini. “The launch of the Inclusive Justice Institute aligns with our vision to be one of the world’s most responsible retailers. It underscores our deep commitment to enabling meaningful social justice outcomes in SA.”

The launch of the Inclusive Justice Institute aligns with our vision to be one of the world’s most responsible retailers. It underscores our deep commitment to enabling meaningful social justice outcomes in SA
Woolworths Group CEO Roy Bagattini

As part of the institute’s establishment, Woolworths has doubled its MSME fund to R200m. In the spirit of collaboration for inclusive growth, Land and Agricultural Development Bank of SA (Land Bank) has committed an additional R100m in funding for emerging farmers — bringing the total funding to R300m.

The institute is home to two dedicated nonprofit companies, the Enterprise Inclusive Justice Institute (EIJI) and the Community Inclusive Justice Institute (CIJI).

The EIJI will drive MSME development and economic inclusion and play a key role in nurturing MSMEs into sustainable businesses.

The CIJI will focus on strengthening Woolworths’ social impact programmes aimed at addressing food security, quality basic education, and community resilience — all crucial pillars of economic inclusion and long-term impact.

XXL Brands Solutions is a youth-owned digital printing company led by 29-year-old Razeeq Van Oudtshoorn. In 2018, it joined Woolworths’ Enterprise and Supplier Development programme and, as part of the programme, received a loan for new machinery and ongoing mentorship. With Woolworths’ support, it's quadrupled its turnover and doubled its workforce.
Image: Woolworths
Image: Woolworths

Speaking at the launch event, minister of small business development Stella Ndabeni praised the initiative: “The Woolworths Inclusive Justice Institute points us in the right direction. It’s a practical demonstration of how a leading retailer can empower small enterprises. A vision like this resonates with everything we stand for — and Woolworths has a partner in us.”

Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths director of Corporate Social Justice, highlighted how the institute builds on the retailer’s long-standing socioeconomic development work. “Our support for MSMEs has stimulated economic growth by helping beneficiaries expand and create employment. Through partnerships with NGOs, we’ve helped communities grow food and achieve self-sufficiency, while our education programmes continue to uplift under-resourced schools, promote child safety, and empower young learners to reach their potential.”

Mgolodela added: “The youth hold the key to SA’s future, and we’re proud to be investing in their potential. Empowering young entrepreneurs not only changes individual lives — it transforms communities and strengthens the broader economy.”

Entries to the Woolworths Youth Makers competition are open and close on August 8 2025. Ambitious young business owners are encouraged to apply online via the Woolworths website

