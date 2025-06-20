Unifying fish curry and pap

This month commemorated the June 16 youth killed in 1976 in Soweto while protesting the injustice of one of apartheid’s most evil tools of oppression: Bantu education. Enforced in 1953 as a racially segregated and inferior education system for black South Africans, it aimed to destroy minds, imaginations and self-esteem, stripping black people of everything but the need and desire to serve white people, to instil the belief in racial hierarchy and white superiority.
The 1976 Soweto uprisings contributed to the eventual dismantling of apartheid and brought international attention to the injustices of Bantu education and apartheid laws designed to divide and conquer.
I’m enraged by the cruelty and injustice in the country and world now. What can we do to make a difference and create a more united, liberated world around us?
Creating a feeling of home for myself and those I care about is one of my life’s missions. Feeling at home is medicine. Food creates a sense of belonging because everyone everywhere eats. It is what makes us human. If we learn to understand people through food and how to touch someone’s heart through their taste buds, the world would feel like a softer place. Where people are divided and pitted against each other, food can be a tool to build a sense of value and that every individual is important. Food can send messages that we are loved, seen and worthy and have a right to exist and tell our story.
Fish curry and pap, also called Kali, is a dish eaten in KwaZulu-Natal where people of Indian, Zulu, European and mixed heritage unite and enjoy eating it with their fingers. It is a recipe for love and unity.
Fish curry and pap
Serves 4-6
Fish curry ingredients:
2-3 tbsp coconut oil
1 tsp mustard seeds
1 tsp coriander seeds
1 tsp cumin seeds
2-3 dried red chillies
a handful of curry leaves
2 large cinnamon sticks
1 large onion, sliced
5 tsp medium Packo Masala or similar
5 tsp chilli powder (or less)
1 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp cumin powder
1 tsp coriander powder
1 can tomatoes
8-10 cloves of garlic
2 tbsp tamarind paste
1kg kingklip, hake or similar white fish, cubed
Method
Prepare all the ingredients — peel garlic, chop onions, use a blender or food processor to purée tomatoes and set aside.
Add oil to a pot, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, red chillies, curry leaves and cinnamon
Once the mustard seeds start popping, add onion
Once golden brown, adjust to medium heat
Add masala, chilli powder, turmeric, coriander power, cumin powder
Add tomato and garlic, then cook until a chutney
Add tamarind, mix well
Add fish and close the pot without stirring
Allow to cook for 10-15 mins.
Unifying fish curry and pap
The dish is eaten in KwaZulu-Natal where people of Indian, Zulu, European and mixed heritage unite and enjoy eating it with their fingers
Image: Parusha Naidoo
Recently my favourite and only African ice cream shop in Cape Town, Tapi Tapi — which sold indigenous-flavoured ice creams with ingredients such as rooibos, teff, num num berries, fonio, hibiscus, amasi, buchu, hute, lengana and koeksister — closed its doors.
Owner Tapiwa Guzha’s goal was to encourage critical thinking, decolonise the food space and champion pan-African ingredients.
In South Africa, like many places in the world, white supremacy is baked into the system, our brains and into how we live, love, dream and what we value and desire. Our high-street food scene is a daily offence to our cultural diversity and wealth of local ingredients, recipes and inherent creativity. It is not a reflection of our progress and interconnectedness.
Why are we not cross-pollinating food cultures on a large scale? Why aren’t our “home foods” from all cultural groups easy to find together in mainstream restaurants? Why have we not invented new fusion food but we can find European and globally popular cuisines in supermarkets and shopping malls nationwide?
So many South Africans eat pap at home but few restaurants serve pap instead of breads, pastas, wraps, salads, chips or rice. Malawi is nearby and boasts delicious cassava pap. There is wealth in South Africa and all around us, but we are not curious enough to know it.
There is still time for food to become a flourishing department of unity and national pride, much like amapiano is to music, seen as highly desirable and unique in the world.
Chris Forrest cooks up laughs, with bacon jam on the side
This month commemorated the June 16 youth killed in 1976 in Soweto while protesting the injustice of one of apartheid’s most evil tools of oppression: Bantu education. Enforced in 1953 as a racially segregated and inferior education system for black South Africans, it aimed to destroy minds, imaginations and self-esteem, stripping black people of everything but the need and desire to serve white people, to instil the belief in racial hierarchy and white superiority.
The 1976 Soweto uprisings contributed to the eventual dismantling of apartheid and brought international attention to the injustices of Bantu education and apartheid laws designed to divide and conquer.
I’m enraged by the cruelty and injustice in the country and world now. What can we do to make a difference and create a more united, liberated world around us?
Creating a feeling of home for myself and those I care about is one of my life’s missions. Feeling at home is medicine. Food creates a sense of belonging because everyone everywhere eats. It is what makes us human. If we learn to understand people through food and how to touch someone’s heart through their taste buds, the world would feel like a softer place. Where people are divided and pitted against each other, food can be a tool to build a sense of value and that every individual is important. Food can send messages that we are loved, seen and worthy and have a right to exist and tell our story.
Fish curry and pap, also called Kali, is a dish eaten in KwaZulu-Natal where people of Indian, Zulu, European and mixed heritage unite and enjoy eating it with their fingers. It is a recipe for love and unity.
Fish curry and pap
Serves 4-6
Fish curry ingredients:
2-3 tbsp coconut oil
1 tsp mustard seeds
1 tsp coriander seeds
1 tsp cumin seeds
2-3 dried red chillies
a handful of curry leaves
2 large cinnamon sticks
1 large onion, sliced
5 tsp medium Packo Masala or similar
5 tsp chilli powder (or less)
1 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp cumin powder
1 tsp coriander powder
1 can tomatoes
8-10 cloves of garlic
2 tbsp tamarind paste
1kg kingklip, hake or similar white fish, cubed
Method
Prepare all the ingredients — peel garlic, chop onions, use a blender or food processor to purée tomatoes and set aside.
Add oil to a pot, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, red chillies, curry leaves and cinnamon
Once the mustard seeds start popping, add onion
Once golden brown, adjust to medium heat
Add masala, chilli powder, turmeric, coriander power, cumin powder
Add tomato and garlic, then cook until a chutney
Add tamarind, mix well
Add fish and close the pot without stirring
Allow to cook for 10-15 mins.
Try this elevated pap and wors recipe à la Tyla on Vogue
Stiff pap, also known as Kali
Ingredients:
3 cups maize meal
4.5 cups water
1 tbsp salt
1 tbsp butter/oil
Method
Boil the water with oil and salt.
Add the maize meal and do not stir.
After five minutes, stir and leave for another five minutes.
Cook on low heat for 15 minutes, stirring every two minutes.
Once cooked, cool and mould into 4-6 balls or serve pap with fish curry and carrot salad (recipe in the archive).
• Parusha Naidoo is an artist, cookbook author and Wanted’s food columnist.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
5 things to know about the Knysna Oyster Festival
Tradition meets convenience
Getting a taste of Madiba magic
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos