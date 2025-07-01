Lifestyle

Fedhealth and Sanlam reboot medical aid for the real world

The companies have listened to what SA actually wants from a medical aid — and plan to deliver with the launch of a bold new scheme on October 1

01 July 2025 - 09:20
Sponsored
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fedhealth and Sanlam’s inclusive new medical aid scheme is designed to truly meets the needs of South Africans.
Fedhealth and Sanlam’s inclusive new medical aid scheme is designed to truly meets the needs of South Africans.
Image: Fedhealth

What if we could rethink how medical aid works in SA

Not just a tweak here or there, but meaningful changes that reflect how modern South Africans live and what they truly need from a medical aid scheme?

That’s exactly what Fedhealth Medical Scheme and Sanlam are setting out to do with the launch of a bold new scheme. 

After Sanlam’s endorsement of Fedhealth as its open medical scheme of choice, the new scheme isn’t just a new medical aid product, but rather a new philosophy: a medical aid scheme that truly meets the needs of South Africans.

Asking the difficult questions

First, Fedhealth and Sanlam asked the big questions to avoid building just another medical scheme. Questions like: Why is medical aid so rigid? So confusing? So expensive? And why does it feel like it was never made for people like ... you and me? 

As of 2023, only 15.7% of South Africans belonged to a medical aid scheme, which translates to only about 9.8-million people out of a population of over 63-million. So, there’s definitely room for improvement. 

Exploring the biggest pain points led to the creation of something new entirely. A different kind of scheme — with a blueprint of real values at its core to serve as guidelines, not just vague promises.

Here are the values the new scheme is built on:

  • Affordability — so you only pay for what actually matters to you. By tailoring a plan specifically to your circumstances, you will be able to pay for the benefits you truly need.

  • Customisation — so your plan fits YOUR life, not the other way around. This means the cover you need at a fair price, rather than paying for extras you don’t use.

  • Inclusivity — because medical aid should work for more people, more of the time.

  • Simplicity — because you deserve to know exactly what you’re getting. No more decoding benefits or unexpected surprises.

  • Trust — so when you need support most, you know your scheme will be there. A commitment to ensuring members know what to expect in terms of their cover.

This isn’t medical aid as you know it. It’s medical aid built for the world we actually live in.

Built on these values, Fedhealth and Sanlam will launch this bold new scheme in October that will turn the concept of medical aid on its head. The new scheme will be available to join from January 1 2026.

Change is coming, SA

The partnership between Fedhealth, a trusted name since 1936, and Sanlam, one of SA’s most established financial institutions, creates a synergy of strengths when it comes to medical cover and insurance.

With its five core values, the new medical scheme is set to be a true evolution in the world of medical aid, with an offering that’s transparent, trustworthy, affordable and straightforward.

So get ready, SA. The change you wanted is coming. Follow the journey at medicalaidreboot.co.za

This article was sponsored by Fedhealth.

ALSO READ:

Fedhealth and Sanlam join forces to give medical aid a much-needed reboot

SPONSORED | Customisation and clarity are at the core of a bold new scheme set to make quality healthcare more accessible for the average South ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Get ready for a medical aid reboot. Change is coming, Mzansi

SPONSORED | It’s about time that medical aid evolves to meet the needs of modern South Africans — and Fedhealth, in partnership with Sanlam, is proud ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Kabza De Small, ‘King of amapiano’, makes Big Apple solo debut Lifestyle
  2. Unifying fish curry and pap Lifestyle
  3. ‘A.I.’ director Steven Spielberg opposed to using AI in front of the camera Lifestyle
  4. Affordable cover, more benefits, no hassle: Medshield membership rises Lifestyle
  5. Woolworths scales up support to empower SA entrepreneurs Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Heatwave washes over Western Europe | REUTERS
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing | REUTERS