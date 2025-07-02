Lifestyle

EXPLAINER | What to know about the Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial

The hip-hop mogul was found guilty of prostitution-related offences but acquitted of other charges

02 July 2025 - 18:02 By Jack Queen
Defence lawyers comfort Sean "Diddy" Combs while discussing how to handle a note sent by jurors that they had reached a verdict on four of the five counts against him, during Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City on July 1 2025 in this courtroom sketch.
Image: REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the hip-hop mogul who discovered world-famous artists and helped bring the genre into the mainstream, was found guilty on Wednesday of prostitution-related offences but acquitted of other charges.

Combs, 55, had pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

Here is what you need to know about the trial, which took place in Manhattan federal court:

WHAT WERE THE CHARGES?

Combs faced one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transporting for prostitution. Found guilty on the prostitution charges, he was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking.

Combs could have faced life in prison had he been convicted on all five counts.

WHAT DID PROSECUTORS ALLEGE?

Prosecutors with the Manhattan US Attorney's office said Combs used physical violence and threats to coerce two of his former girlfriends — rhythm-and-blues singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and a woman known in court by the pseudonym Jane — to take part in the sex performances sometimes known as “Freak Offs”.

During the performances, Combs would watch, masturbate and occasionally film, according to prosecutors. Both Ventura and Jane testified that Combs threatened to cut off financial support and leak sex tapes of them if they stopped taking part.

Prosecutors said Combs used his business empire and employees to help arrange the performances and cover up his abuse, which they said amounted to racketeering conspiracy.

WHAT WAS COMBS’S DEFENCE?

Combs’s defence lawyers acknowledged that their client was at times abusive in his domestic relationships, but argued that the sexual activity described by prosecutors was consensual and that there was nothing illegal about his “swinger” lifestyle.

They highlighted tender and sexually explicit text messages that both Ventura and Jane sent Combs over the course of their years-long relationships with him to argue that Combs had no way of knowing the women's participation in the performances was not consensual.

The defence also said that Ventura had a financial incentive to testify against Combs. Ventura sued Combs for sexual abuse in a civil lawsuit in November 2023, and settled the case a day later in exchange for a $20m (R352,469,440) payment from Combs.

WHO TESTIFIED?

Several of Combs's former personal assistants testified that they helped set up hotel rooms for “Freak Offs” and procured drugs for their boss. Jurors also heard from Scott Mescudi, the rapper known as Kid Cudi, who said Combs broke into his home and was behind the torching of his car after Combs found out Mescudi was romantically involved with Ventura.

Combs did not testify. Defence lawyers often advise their clients not to take the stand because doing so exposes them to cross-examination by prosecutors.

HOW LONG DID THE TRIAL LAST?

Jurors heard about seven weeks of testimony and argument starting on May 12. The case drew intense media coverage because of Combs's fame.

WHAT OTHER LEGAL TROUBLES DOES COMBS FACE?

Combs has also been accused of sexual assault and rape in more than 50 civil lawsuits, including one by an accuser who says he was 10 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

Combs has denied the allegations in the civil cases, which seek money damages.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

