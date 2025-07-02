Lifestyle

Matcha, pistachio and choc chip cookie to sweeten your fave hot drinks

A delicious treat from the winning recipe of Taste Master SA's top 6 challenge

02 July 2025 - 12:42
Chevonne Fourie's winning cookie recipe.
Image: Supplied

This week, the top six on Taste Master SA learnt how to make cookie crumbles with Andriette Georgiou, founder of renowned bakery Mondvol. Unlocking their creativity, they innovated a new cookie experience that lives up to the high standards of the bakery. Here's a look at Chevonne Fourie's winning recipe, stuffed with pink and white chocolate ganache, topped with dried rose petals and pistachio orange zest brittle.

MATCHA, PISTACHIO AND CHOC CHIP COOKIE

Ingredients (makes 6 cookies)

  • 1/3 cup full cream
  • 300g white chocolate
  • Pink food colouring
  • Cookie dough

Method:

  1. To a glass bowl add the cream, chocolate and pink food colouring. 
  2. Melt over a double boiler until smooth.
  3. Pour into a bowl and put in the fridge until set.
  4. Once set, spoon and weigh out 20g balls of filling, store on a tray in the freezer until use.

Cookie dough:

Ingredients:

  • 125g butter
  • 100g brown sugar
  • 3 eggs 
  • 5ml vanilla essence
  • 300g cake flour
  • 15ml baking powder
  • 1g salt
  • 45ml matcha powder
  • ½ cup finely ground roasted pistachio nuts 
  • 100g toasted pistachio nuts
  • 100g white chocolate chips
  1. In a KitchenAid, cream the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. 
  2. Add in the eggs and vanilla, mix well. 
  3. In a bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, salt, matcha powder and fine pistachio powder.
  4. Add the flour mix into the butter mixture. Mix until combined.
  5. Add in the toasted pistachios and chocolate chips. Mix through. 
  6. Weigh out 120g balls, flatten and stuff with one of the weighed-out fillings, rolling the dough around the filling evenly. 
  7. Rest in the freezer for at least 30 minutes.
  8. Bake at 180ºC for 15-17 minutes (the more frozen it is, the longer it will bake).
  9. Remove from the oven and cool.

Pistachio brittle:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • ¼ cup water
  • 50g roasted pistachio nuts
  • Salt (pinch)
  • Zest of one orange
  • 50g white chocolate
  • Toppings/garnish
  • Dried rose petals
  1. Pour the cup of sugar and water in a pot. Melt over low heat until completely dissolved. 
  2. Once dissolved, bring to a high heat and simmer until amber brown.
  3. Pour the sugar out onto a Silpat mat in a thin even layer. 
  4. Sprinkle with roasted pistachio nuts, salt and orange zest.
  5. Once sugar has cooled enough to touch but is still hot, pull into thin shards. 
  6. Leave to set.

Assembling the cookie:

  1. Drizzle the cookie with melted white chocolate.
  2. Sprinkle with dried rose petals, top with pieces of the brittle shards.
  3. Blend the remaining brittle until a chunky powder and sprinkle the cookies and plate for decoration.

