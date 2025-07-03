Lifestyle

'Superman' returns to screens with 'kindness, flying dogs and space battles'

03 July 2025 - 07:31 By Hanna Rantala
James Gunn, David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and Peter Safran attend the "Superman" Fan Event in London's Leicester Square on July 02, 2025 in London, England.
Image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Donning the famous red cape for the first time in the new Superman” movie gave actor David Corenswet a big confidence boost.

A relative newcomer, Corenswet follows in the footsteps of Christopher Reeve and more recently Henry Cavill, taking over the role of Clark Kent and Superman in the reboot movie, which was launched with a red carpet fan event in London on Wednesday.

“When the cape gets on, it really ties the whole thing together. You walk out with it flowing behind you, you feel like, 'Yeah, I'm all right, I'll do OK',” Corenswet, whose acting credits include TV series The Politician and Hollywood and films Twisters and Pearl, said on the red carpet.

Superman offers the first look at director James Gunn's vision for the remake of the DC Universe (DCU) at Warner Bros .

The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker, who also wrote the Superman screenplay, said he wanted to combine elements from the comic books and the mythos of Superman in cinema.

“My 'Superman' is about, you know, in a world where there's so much meanness and so many petty things happening, Superman, who can often be seen as old-fashioned or too earnest, too kind, he is those things. I think that's the most rebellious thing that you can be in this day and age,” Gunn said.

“It's a movie about kindness. But it's all told in this universe with giant monsters and flying dogs and robots and space battles and everything else.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan takes on the role of Lois Lane and Nosferatu, About a Boy and X-Men franchise actor Nicholas Hoult stars as Superman's nemesis Lex Luthor.

Hoult also drew inspiration from comic books for his portrayal of the iconic villain.

“For instance, reading 'All-Star Superman', Lex really prides himself on being the peak alpha human, and so I really wanted to bring that kind of energy,” Hoult said.

Brosnahan said her predecessors in the role had set the bar high. Gunn's vision for the movie was what set it aside from previous films, she said.

“I think James's knowledge of and love for these characters and the different adventures that he's taking them on with the different friends he's taking them with, kind of inherently brings it into present day,” said Brosnahan.

Superman begins its global cinematic rollout on July 9.

Reuters

