5 fun and tasty facts about Wimbledon
As the oldest tennis tournament in the world, held annually in London, the Wimbledon Championships has been a British institution since 1877. Yet, despite its rich history and deep-rooted traditions, this iconic event continues to evolve, blending seamlessly into today's modern era.
It carries immense significance not only in the UK but also in the global sports community. It's a deep-rooted tradition, from being the longest tennis tournament played on grass to the traditional sports attire on show. Wimbledon continues its commitment to excellence and prestige in the world of tennis. With the annual championships running from June 30 to July 13 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, here's a look at some of the traditions of Wimbledon.
ROYAL FAMILY ATTENDEES
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, traditionally presents the trophies to the winners of the men's and women's finals, so she is expected to attend the championship.
The Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen, has been the honorary president of the Lawn Tennis Association for more than 25 years and is a regular at Wimbledon — and is no stranger to stepping onto the courts.
YOUNGEST MEN'S WINNER
It took almost 100 years for the youngest boy to win Wimbledon. In 1985, 17-year-old Boris Becker was also the first German and first unseeded player to win.
TRADITIONAL DISH SERVED
Since 1877, strawberries and cream have been part of the championship's tradition. Fans consumed 190,900 servings of strawberries and cream in 2018.
Another delight served at Wimbledon is Pimm’s. The refreshing gin-based fruit cup has a combination of orange, strawberries, cucumber, apples, lemons and fresh mint. The drink is part of British summer and Wimbledon and the No 1 fruit cup fans love the most.
