This year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July is a celebration of SA's soul, spirit and style. It’s a moment and an occasion celebrating the theme “Marvels of Mzansi” and is a tribute to the people who bring beauty, resilience, brilliance and boldness to every corner of South Africa. JC Le Roux is bringing this theme to life with its Marvellously You marquee where guests are taken on a full, sensory experience.
1. Celebrate yourself
The main character's energy starts with an entrance. That means stepping through a golden floral arch and into something glamorous. You’ll be greeted with a sparkling toast and a sweet treat as you step out of the world and into something more personal. The glow of soft lighting, the shimmer of gold, the hush of anticipation — are you ready to celebrate you?
2. A bubble made for you
The JC Le Roux marquee is styled with intention. Plush seating in gold, ivory and red, creates a bubble of comfort and class away from the crowd. Two gold-accented bars offer access to the best of JC Le Roux’s sparkling wines. Here, celebration is an art form. Every corner is designed to create a memorable moment. It’s a space designed for lingering conversations, camera-ready selfies and toasts that don’t need an occasion because being at the Durban July is reason enough to celebrate.
3. It’s a wall, but not as you know it
JC Le Roux’s “Marvellously You” Wall comes complete with mock paparazzi, LED visuals and a catwalk-worthy vibe. You can pose and shine. Every hour, the Sparkle Walk dials up the magic. Guests are encouraged to show off their outfits by walking the mini runway and receive cheers worthy of the red carpet. It’s glamour and a tribute to style, boldness, confidence and presence.
How JC Le Roux is taking over the Durban July
Image: Supplied
WATCH | Learn how to sabre bubbly like a master
4. Pairings that tell a story
Sparkling wine has a story that talks about craft, character and culture. Imagine if you could learn more about sparkling wine and structured pairings that take you on a tasting journey while enjoying some of the best flavours in the country? The marquee offers a tasting experience that goes deeper than the glass. Mini masterclasses walk you through the notes, nuances and legacy behind each pour, from the crisp Brut and fruity La Chanson to the delicately sweet Demi-Sec. Each tasting is paired with insights into the Cap Classique method, the traditional French technique that JC Le Roux has made proudly local.
5. Dance with joy
The Sparkling Queens are the JC Le Roux performers bringing the fun and joy. These dancers have been chosen to be ambassadors of joy, storytellers in motion and bringers of the vibe. Dressed in radiant couture, they engage, uplift and invite guests to be part of the moment. The Sparkling Queens will lead that rhythm and remind everyone the joy is in the movement.
Beyoncé, Bonang, Snoop Dogg: top drinks & where to buy them
6. Entertainment that sparkles
When you invite icons (that’s you), you get iconic energy. JC Le Roux is adding to that energy with a line-up that includes some of the best names in South African entertainment, including The Muses and Langa Mavuso. The entertainment is timed to flow with the day. Midday grooves ease into sunset serenades and twilight beats. Whether you’re lounging, dancing or soaking it all in, the rhythm of the marquee moves with you.
7. Discover your spotlight
You can’t be the main character without a few unforgettable photos. At the JC Le Roux Marvellously You marquee, every space is camera-ready. Expect lighting that flatters, backgrounds that pop and moments that make your feed sparkle. Whether you're posting or preserving memories, JC Le Roux ensures your story is as radiant as the glass in your hand.
