Mollwane Madiba talks TikTok and Tyla matric dance date

What used to be a formal farewell to high school has become a cultural phenomenon full of glitz, glam and sometimes a touch of stardom: celebrities trading in their glamorous lives for a night at a school prom.
From Cassper Nyovest escorting a lucky Rustenburg pupil to her matric dance in 2023 to Lasizwe Dambuza surprising a fan after seeing her TikTok, to Grammy winner Tyla's recent appearance, it's clear that South African celebrities are committed to making a meaningful impact on their fans' lives.
At 17, Mollwane Madiba's life was forever changed when he shared a magical night with Tyla at his matric dance. In an interview with TimesLIVE, Madiba opened up about the experience, from the initial ask to the unforgettable moments he shared with the superstar.
Madiba told how his admiration for Tyla began in 2023 when her single Water caught his attention. As he repeatedly stumbled upon the song, his curiosity grew, leading him to dig deeper into her background. He discovered Tyla was an established artist and his fascination with her music intensified, making him a diehard fan.
“I've always seen the potential South African people have and that's what I appreciated with Tyla — she was able to put South Africa on a global stage. I remember in 2023 she mentioned she was coming to South Africa for a pop-up. My friends were sceptical that I would meet her on the day, which I did and had a photo taken with her,” he said.
Madiba reflected in 2024 when he dreamt about making his matric dance unforgettable, but wasn't sure how to make it happen. He shared his ambitious idea with friends. While some were thrilled, others were sceptical.
He launched a six-month campaign that started in January, using social media to spread the word and gain support. When Tyla had a collaboration with Nike, Mollwane used that as leeway to campaign and created a “Just Do It” campaign to get the star's attention.
“My journey was a rollercoaster of emotions, with many people rooting for me while some hated the idea.”
Asked how he was able to navigate the negativity, he said: “I use hate as a power and driver to keep going. My father told me the only way I'll know I'm doing something good is when people start hating me and I was mindful of that.”
A week before his matric dance, Madiba received a call from 5FM's Jodell Tantij, who was also keen to get Tyla on board.
As the day of the dance arrived, Madiba said he had mixed emotions and was worried the superstar would be a no-show. Moments after arriving at the event, however, they were instructed to sit still and be quiet. That's when Tyla's song came on and he knew she was in the building.
“I was star-struck when I saw Tyla. The moment was so surreal it took watching videos the next day to fully process the unforgettable experience, which I can only describe as an epic jol,” he said.
Tirelo Molotlegi, Madiba's mother, shared her thoughts on her son's remarkable journey, saying what matters to her isn't the fame but the motivation she draws from her son's story. “The power and confidence he has is inspiring. It teaches young people to dream and be audacious, no matter the circumstances. You have the right and you can.”
Music isn't part of Madiba's academic plans. He plans to study for a degree in business administration at a university of Switzerland next year.
