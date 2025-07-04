WATCH | Runners race in high heels as part of Madrid Pride

Dozens of runners raced through central Madrid in high heels as part of Pride Week, attracting hundreds of spectators to the Chueca neighbourhood.
Contestants walk back on the race track after competing in the annual race on high heels during Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, on July 3 2025. Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
People wait to watch the annual race on high heels during Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, on July 3 2025. Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
A contestant warms up and flexes the ankles before the annual race on high heels during Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca, in Madrid, Spain, on July 3 2025. Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
A contestant has stilletos secured with duct tape in preparation for the annual race on high heels during Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca, in Madrid, Spain, on July 3 2025. Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
A presenter walks amid the crowds waiting to see the annual race on high heels during Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca, in Madrid, Spain, on July 3 2025. Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Contestants compete in the annual race on high heels during Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, on July 3 2025. Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Chumina Power, musical artist and presenter, mingles with the crowd attending the annual race on high heels, during Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca, as a resident looks on from a balcony, in Madrid, Spain, on July 3 2025. Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Contestants compete in the annual race on high heels during Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, on July 3 2025. Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
People wait to see the annual race on high heels during Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca, in Madrid, Spain, on July 3 2025. Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Contestants compete in the annual race on high heels during Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, on July 3 2025. Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
WATCH | Runners race in high heels as part of Madrid Pride
Dozens of runners raced through central Madrid in high heels as part of Pride Week, attracting hundreds of spectators to the Chueca neighbourhood.
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
READ MORE:
Heatwave across Europe leaves 8 dead as early summer temperatures hit records
France shuts schools as heatwave grips Europe, sea off Spain at record high temperatures
With rage and humour, WorldPride rally takes aim at Trump in Washington
Marching through time: 35 years of pride and power
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos