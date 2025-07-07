Wearing denim head from head to toe is never a literal statement, but when you have a young talent looking to push boundaries, it can go skin deep. That was the thought behind Mogola’s alien-esque look that tipped a hat to denim. While fashion designers in the country have embraced the fabric as a sustainable option, Mogola’s take, in collaboration with Kenny Avenue, celebrates it as a dominant force in streetwear fashion, whether uptown or downtown in its approach.
While the sharp lines of the outfit capture the essence of young urbanites in the country, the cap, straps and laces on the corset transform it into elevated jockey gear with a pleated silk scarf. The look also fuses global influences that have come to tell the story about how young South Africans dress. The photoshoot version of the look goes Avatar style with blue body makeup featuring gold highlights. This is by far one of Mogola’s strongest red carpet looks and one to remember for the often overly styled event.
Kagiso, Mihlali, Ashley Ogle: best and worst dressed at the Durban July
While Somizi may have won our pages in his custom Sunday Times gown, we look at other head turners to see who took gold and who was outpaced
Image: Instagram: ashleyogle98/mihlalii_n/kagiso.mogola
BEST
KAGISO MOGOLA
Wearing denim head from head to toe is never a literal statement, but when you have a young talent looking to push boundaries, it can go skin deep. That was the thought behind Mogola’s alien-esque look that tipped a hat to denim. While fashion designers in the country have embraced the fabric as a sustainable option, Mogola’s take, in collaboration with Kenny Avenue, celebrates it as a dominant force in streetwear fashion, whether uptown or downtown in its approach.
While the sharp lines of the outfit capture the essence of young urbanites in the country, the cap, straps and laces on the corset transform it into elevated jockey gear with a pleated silk scarf. The look also fuses global influences that have come to tell the story about how young South Africans dress. The photoshoot version of the look goes Avatar style with blue body makeup featuring gold highlights. This is by far one of Mogola’s strongest red carpet looks and one to remember for the often overly styled event.
LINDA MTOBA
It has become common to see stars jump into any old dress in the hopes of it being eye-catching enough to be deemed the best of the night, but never consider how to make sure it matches their personal style. Rather than bother her designer with an over-designed garment, Mtoba stepped it up in a reed dress.
While it would have been expected to come in a bulbous shape that directly pays homage to the woven baskets that are common across many cultures in South Africa and the continent, her approach of a sleek column dress captures her style, making it less of a costume and more of a fashion moment. Since this is the July, she tops the look with a feather-tipped fascinator with enough details to complement the monotone ensemble.
ANELE ZONDO
Much like Mtoba, Zondo celebrates the age-old craft of woven creations with similar ode to reeds and palm leaves. Being a risk taker with hip-hop influences, her look is a lot more youthful, focusing on a silhouette that allows the most important parts to shine. In her case, that is the headdress that resembles a sun crown. A fitting piece, since her aim was a look at a South African goddess. In 50 shades of brown, the dress also celebrates dung and thatched roofs in a refreshing break from the commonly referenced Ndebele print.
KHUTSO THELEDI
Another refreshing perspective comes from radio maven Theledi. Rather than layering countless beads and feathers on a dress, she has fun with a black and yellow floor-length gown that creates contrasts with Kaizer Chiefs’ and Orlando Pirates’ insignia. It is fun, glamorous and attentive tailoring that brings the beauty of soccer to life.
SARAH LANGA
For a star who has been criticised for some tone-deaf decisions, Langa was the perfect fit for an outfit inspired by Skhotane culture. She opted for an Italian-inspired look featuring a dramatic fedora with sharp lines that accentuate the fitted two-piece shirt that elongates her shape thanks to a wide-leg printed trouser and layered leather belts. While the restrained choice is a lot more minimal compared to the pattern and colour blocking Skhotanes love, it is great to see how one can find inspiration in the unexpected without doing too much.
MIHLALI NDAMASE
Ndamase was going for gold in a Masango original that looks best suited for a 1990s kid’s sci-fi show. The dramatic hips of the dress are a brilliant highlight that showcase one of our greatest exports in gold, with a clever wink at Ndebele print, which the designer was clever to not reimagine with obvious shapes.
WORST
ASHLEY OGLE
There are not enough votes, bot accounts or fanfare to save the Big Brother SA star’s disappointing gown. Taking to Instagram, she described the look as an ensemble that captured her authentic personal style. With barely enough influence in the local or international fashion world, Ogle is a bit too wet behind the ears to be self-referential, specially in a 2010s matric dance look that does nothing to celebrate local design techniques, fabrics, cultures, histories or icons, making this the most uninspired look of the night.
BOITY THULO
Thulo seems to be an underrated Otiz Seflo muse, the perfect canvas for the designer and his eye for a detailed dress that highlights the wearer’s body. However, the look is a tad disappointing as it seems more like a pink Tinkerbell fairy dress than a rose in bloom.
JESSICA NKOSI
Another flower that did not bud was Nkosi’s protea. The petals of the flower craft a stunning bust for her nude and pink gown but the cascading train lacks a seamless flow that makes the dress clunky. The washed out colours do not allow the dress to catch the light (unless it is backlit and in a darker room, as per the professional photograph), making it a little cheaper than it probably is. But one thing is for sure, her hair and makeup are a marvel she probably could have celebrated more.
KWESTA
Print suits, sequin lapels and the abandonment of neckties made male attendees a standout this year. However, with Kwesta a little more finesse was needed in his final ensemble. The colour is a great option for him but the overall restraint taken with no accessories makes this bland and boring, specially next to his wife, who wowed on the night.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
IN PICS | Behind the seams of Somizi’s Sunday Times gown at Durban July
Last-minute Durban July outfit? Here's Phupho Gumede's top styling tips
Sonia, Law Roach, Vic Mensa: best and worst dressed at the BET Awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos