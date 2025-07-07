Mastercard teams up with African hitmakers to craft vibrant tracks that capture its passion and innovation

Research by Kantar on sonic branding has revealed that it is a powerful marketing tool, enabling brands to achieve a 76% increase in brand power, a 138% boost in advertising effectiveness, and a 17% lift in ad recall.

“We’re excited to bring our sonic brand to life in a way that’s uniquely African. Amapiano and Afrobeats are not just musical genres; they are cultural movements. By collaborating with incredible talent like Sho Madjozi and Mayorkun, we’re creating a sound that connects emotionally with consumers while reinforcing trust and innovation in every transaction,” says Ahmed Abdel-Karim Hussein, Mastercard’s executive VP of Integrated Marketing and Communications for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.