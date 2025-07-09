Lifestyle

Tennis giant and philanthropist Roger Federer now a dollar billionaire

09 July 2025 - 12:11
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Roger Federer photographed in Johannesburg during a function to raise funding for his charitable foundation's work in early childhood development. File image
Roger Federer photographed in Johannesburg during a function to raise funding for his charitable foundation's work in early childhood development. File image
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Tennis icon Roger Federer has joined the billionaires club with his net worth soaring to an estimated $1.3bn (R23.1bn), according to Fortune Magazine.

While his 20 Grand Slam titles have cemented his place as one of the greatest players in tennis history, it’s his off-court business ventures that propelled him into the financial elite.

Surprisingly, Federer’s prize money accounts for just a small portion of his fortune. Over his 24-year career, he earned about $130m (R2.3bn) in tournament winnings — a figure dwarfed by the vast earnings from long-standing endorsement deals and investments.

Partnerships with luxury brands have garnered millions throughout his career, including:

  • a reported $8m (R142.5m) annually from Rolex;
  • $5m (R89.1m) per year from Mercedes-Benz; and
  • $20m (R356.4m) from Swiss chocolatier Lindt.

In 2018 Swiss-South African Federer signed a $300m (R5.3bn) 10-year deal with Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo, further boosting his global appeal.

Tennis great Roger Federer committed to serving Africa's poorest

Roger Federer takes a gulp of tepid cappuccino — forgotten during his fourth interview of the morning — as a cameraman tries to liberate a microphone ...
News
5 years ago

Perhaps his most strategic move was his early investment in On, a Swiss performance sneaker company. When On went public in 2021 Federer’s stake helped catapult him into billionaire status almost overnight.

Beyond the courts and boardrooms, Federer proudly embraces his South African roots. His mother, Lynette Federer, was born in Kempton Park, Gauteng, and was a star athlete in track and field, netball and field hockey.

Federer holds dual Swiss-South African citizenship and has spoken often of his emotional connection to the country.

His philanthropic efforts also reflect that bond. Through the Roger Federer Foundation, he supports early childhood education in six African nations — South Africa, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Botswana — reaching more than 2-million children to date.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Global greats going all out for SA's smallest people

Roger Federer and Siya Kolisi join forces to make early childhood development programmes happen for the country's poorest
News
4 months ago

WATCH | Siya Kolisi hangs out with Roger Federer

Tennis legend Roger Federer got to experience South Africa with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi during their recent visit to Saselani Primary School in ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

The numbers that make a Wimbledon tennis champion

Make more than 121 unforced errors across seven matches and the chances of winning the title decline
Science
1 year ago

‘Life’s great’, Federer says as he launches retirement documentary

Tennis great Roger Federer says he is enjoying dedicating his time to his family and not rushing into any big projects after his retirement nearly ...
Sport
1 year ago

How retirement, golf and boxing got Kevin Anderson back playing at 37

South African marvels at ‘really impressive’ Alcaraz who can dominate tennis
Sport
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kagiso, Mihlali, Ashley Ogle: best and worst dressed at the Durban July Lifestyle
  2. 'I can't wait to become your wife': Miss SA Mia le Roux announces engagement Lifestyle
  3. Mastercard teams up with African hitmakers to craft vibrant tracks that capture ... Lifestyle
  4. The future of luxury is hyper-personalisation Lifestyle
  5. Mollwane Madiba talks TikTok and Tyla matric dance date Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Taiwan looks for smart ways to tackle military threats from China | DW News
Kenya police clash with protesters in Nairobi | REUTERS