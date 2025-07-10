Lifestyle

Cinema is alive and well: Nu Metro showcases the power of the big screen

10 July 2025 - 14:00 By Staff Reporter
Attendees at Nu Metro's screen launch.
Image: Supplied

It was lights, camera, big screens at Hyde Park Corner as Nu Metro Theatres showcased their new VIP luxury and 4DX experiences. This comes after the much-anticipated ScreenX, which is the first panoramic viewing experience in Africa. The experience uses multi-projection technology to deliver a 270º screen.

Recent numbers, including those from Cinevation, have shown a rise in cinema attendance, with more than 2.1-million regular moviegoers monthly. More than 4.6-million South Africans visit cinemas up to six times a year, debunking the myth that the moviegoing habit is fading post-pandemic.

The event’s discussions centred on three core themes: ticket pricing, content diversity and support for South African films. Strategic partnerships with financial institutions such as Absa, Nedbank and Momentum were spotlighted, showcasing efforts to make cinema outings more accessible through subsidy programmes and loyalty club concessions.

“Cinema tickets for a family of four are now more affordable than they were in 2019,” said Menen Muthial, business analyst at Nu Metro, dispelling the belief that ticket prices are prohibitive.

