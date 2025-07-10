1. SHOOT WIDE, CROP LATER
How to slay your next game drive photo op
No filters, no fluff, no lion required (though it helps)
Image: infinitumprodux/123RF
Safari holidays continue to be favoured for local and international travellers, especially when it comes to touring trips that involve game drives.
Zandri Gillespie, photographer at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, says you don’t need a professional camera to take striking wildlife photos. Today’s smartphones are more than capable of delivering professional photographs if you know how to use them properly.
She shares five field-tested tips to help you land your top images with no filters, no fluff, no lion required (though it helps).
1. SHOOT WIDE, CROP LATER
Tempted to zoom in? Avoid the instinct and rather shoot wide with a steady hand and crop intentionally when editing. You’ll maintain more detail and quality allowing you to refine the composition after the moment has passed.
Top tip: Turn on your phone’s grid lines to help keep the horizon straight and follow the rule of thirds for more striking images.
2. USE BURST MODE FOR MOVING SUBJECTS
Wild animals in the Kruger Park rarely pose. Burst mode captures a rapid series of shots, making it easier to select the sharpest image later. This is ideal for photographing movement, like shooting from a moving vehicle, or capturing unpredictable animal behaviour.
Top tip: Hold down the shutter button or swipe sideways (depending on your phone model) when you want multiple frames of action.
3. LIGHT TRUMPS EVERYTHING, SO AIM FOR THE 'GOLDEN HOURS'
The two hours after sunrise and before sunset are ideal for wildlife photography. These windows offer soft, angled light that enhances colour, reduces harsh shadows and adds natural warmth to landscapes and wildlife. Most animals gather at watering holes during this time, providing the perfect setting to capture breathtaking images.
Pro tip: Avoid midday light, which flattens detail. If you are taking images in harsh sunlight, keep the sun behind you or look for shady spots to soften the glare.
4. CLEAN YOUR LENS
This might sound obvious, but a dirty lens is one of the quickest ways to ruin a good shot. Your phone lens collects fingerprints, dust and pocket fluff, all of which can turn a crisp shot into a hazy mess.
Top fix: Get into the habit of wiping the lens gently with a soft shirt or microfibre cloth before taking photographs and sharpen your game drive images instantly.
5. CAPTURE THE FULL STORY AND NOT JUST THE ANIMALS
A truly striking album includes context to the experience. Think tyre tracks in the dirt, silhouettes of people in the vehicle, mist rising from early morning grass or the weathered road sign at the park entrance. These environmental and behind-the-scenes shots will provide a rich, real and memorable collection to be relived years later.
Top tip: Sometimes the best photographs are the unplanned ones. Don’t overthink it and capture every moment and select afterwards.
