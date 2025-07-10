The Miss South Africa organisation has announced CEO Stephanie Weil has stepped down from her role at the organisation after six years.
In a statement, the organisation said: “The organisers of Miss South Africa wish Stephanie Weil everything of the best with her new endeavours as an agreement has been reached that Weil will be leaving the organisation after many years as CEO of Miss South Africa.
“Weil will be staying on for as long as is required to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership and to ensure that the best interest of the Miss South Africa organisation are served.”
Her resignation comes after the organisation pulled out of the Miss Supranational international competition in May.
Earlier this year, Werner Wessels announced his resignation as creative director of Miss SA.
Concerns have been raised about the prolonged announcement of the top 30 Miss SA contestants after entries opened earlier this year.
“The organisers of the Miss SA contest are making good progress with the preparations for the Miss SA contest, which will be a huge success,” the organisation said.
Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil steps down
