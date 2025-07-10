Amplify your chances of winning R10m in prizes with Cell C

Cell C is giving South Africans 10 million reasons to stay connected with the return of its thrilling Win Big campaign — amplified!

Why settle for small wins when you can have amplified ones? Cell C is cranking up the volume on rewards with this campaign designed to change lives.

Whether you’re recharging, upgrading, or signing up, every move you make brings you closer to winning life-changing rewards, from instant vouchers to R100,000 in cash.

This year’s Win Big campaign is bigger and better across every touchpoint, with over R10m in prizes up for grabs across national, regional, in-store, and radio platforms.

Here’s how to Win Big:

Recharge, upgrade, or sign up — each action is an entry.

Score instant vouchers and weekly in-store wins of R1,000.

Win Big with cash prizes of up to R100,000 — and possibly your contract for life.

And there’s more!

Radio listeners nationwide can send voice notes or WhatsApps to participating stations, sharing what they dream of winning. The most moving and creative entries can win up to R10,000, with bonus cash for both new and loyal Cell C customers.

Whether you’re prepaid, postpaid or fibre, new to the network or a long-time customer, now’s the time to make your dreams come true. At Cell C, nothing should stop you from dreaming big and winning bigger.

Ready to amplify your chances of winning?

Visit your nearest Cell C store, dial 084 145, or visit the Cell C website to sign up, upgrade, or recharge and stand a chance to claim your share of R10m in prizes.

Visit the Cell C website for more information about the brand’s Win Big campaign.

This article was sponsored by Cell C.

Ts & Cs apply.