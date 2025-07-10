Six ways to make sure you survive midyear fatigue

3. Leverage corporate support tools
Whether it's talking to a colleague, a counsellor or a coach, sharing that you're struggling is actually a strength, not a weakness. Many companies now offer mental health support as part of their employee benefits, including access to wellness platforms and therapy sessions. For example, if you're part of a Fedhealth corporate medical aid scheme, you and your employees have access to the October Health app. This digital mental health tool offers a wide range of resources, including sessions led by mental health experts, personalised videos and articles, mental health assessment trackers and more.
4. Get outside
Shorter days and longer nights can affect your circadian rhythm and mood, and if severe enough, can even result in seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Often described as winter depression, SAD is linked to reduced exposure to sunlight, which affects your body's melatonin and serotonin levels that regulate sleep, mood and energy. Luckily in SA, we have an abundance of sunshine even in the winter months, so if you're stuck indoors (especially if you're in an office with artificial lighting), try to get outside for even a brief period each day.
5. Move with intention
When energy is low and it's cold outside, exercise can feel like the last thing you want to do. But it doesn't have to be intense to be effective. Even moderate movement — stretching between meetings, doing a lunchtime yoga session or walking around the block — are small bursts of movement throughout your day that can help keep your mental health in check.
6. Give yourself permission to rest
We're not robots that push through year-round — we're cyclical creatures with natural periods of high activity and slower pace. While we’re in winter, filling every gap in your schedule with work or errands can leave you feeling exhausted and irritable, not to mention unmotivated at work. Give yourself permission to take things slower and not pack as much into your day over the winter months. By allowing yourself to rest, you’ll be empowering yourself to better cope with work challenges.
The midyear slump is real, but like the winter season we're in, it will pass. While it's not uncommon to feel a general dip in motivation at work during this time, the key is to recognise when you've hit a low point and take steps to bring yourself back to centre. In this way, you’ll be prioritising your mental health at the workplace this winter, which will pay dividends for the rest of the year and beyond, in your job and in your life in general.
Six ways to make sure you survive midyear fatigue
With July being Mental Illness Awareness Month, FedHealth shares tips to help you survive the winter period slump
Image: armmypicca/123RF
Whether it's winter blues or taking on a lot more duties than usual, the midyear slump can affect all of us.
In the work environment, the seasonal energy dip makes it hard to focus and you may find yourself dreading tasks that didn't bother you before. These are classic signs of burnout, which the World Health Organisation attributes to chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. Output and performance are often prioritised over personal wellbeing.
July is Mental Illness Awareness Month, which aims to raise awareness about mental health, reduce stigma and encourage people to seek help when needed. In recognition of this, FedHealth's offers six ways to stay on top of your mental health over the rest of the winter period:
1. Rethink productivity
Being productive isn't just about your output — it's also about sustainability. Taking regular breaks, setting good boundaries and cultivating a better work/life balance aren't a waste of time — they’re ways of investing in yourself so you're able to perform well in your job over the long term. This time of year is an excellent opportunity to take stock of your working habits: are you working long hours without taking proper breaks? Does your to-do list feel overwhelming? If so, small changes to your daily routine, including setting boundaries around your work day, can help reset your system and prevent burnout.
2. Prioritise connection
It's tempting to hibernate during these colder months, but social connection is one of the best ways to counteract stress and keep a positive frame of mind. Especially if you're working remotely or even in a hybrid set-up, make an effort to connect with your colleagues, whether it's a virtual coffee or a quick chat between meetings if you're in the office. If you're a manager, check in with your team on how they're doing mentally and emotionally, not just on their work performance.
Raymond Ledwaba on writing 'The First-Generation Founder'
3. Leverage corporate support tools
Whether it's talking to a colleague, a counsellor or a coach, sharing that you're struggling is actually a strength, not a weakness. Many companies now offer mental health support as part of their employee benefits, including access to wellness platforms and therapy sessions. For example, if you're part of a Fedhealth corporate medical aid scheme, you and your employees have access to the October Health app. This digital mental health tool offers a wide range of resources, including sessions led by mental health experts, personalised videos and articles, mental health assessment trackers and more.
4. Get outside
Shorter days and longer nights can affect your circadian rhythm and mood, and if severe enough, can even result in seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Often described as winter depression, SAD is linked to reduced exposure to sunlight, which affects your body's melatonin and serotonin levels that regulate sleep, mood and energy. Luckily in SA, we have an abundance of sunshine even in the winter months, so if you're stuck indoors (especially if you're in an office with artificial lighting), try to get outside for even a brief period each day.
5. Move with intention
When energy is low and it's cold outside, exercise can feel like the last thing you want to do. But it doesn't have to be intense to be effective. Even moderate movement — stretching between meetings, doing a lunchtime yoga session or walking around the block — are small bursts of movement throughout your day that can help keep your mental health in check.
6. Give yourself permission to rest
We're not robots that push through year-round — we're cyclical creatures with natural periods of high activity and slower pace. While we’re in winter, filling every gap in your schedule with work or errands can leave you feeling exhausted and irritable, not to mention unmotivated at work. Give yourself permission to take things slower and not pack as much into your day over the winter months. By allowing yourself to rest, you’ll be empowering yourself to better cope with work challenges.
The midyear slump is real, but like the winter season we're in, it will pass. While it's not uncommon to feel a general dip in motivation at work during this time, the key is to recognise when you've hit a low point and take steps to bring yourself back to centre. In this way, you’ll be prioritising your mental health at the workplace this winter, which will pay dividends for the rest of the year and beyond, in your job and in your life in general.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Award-winning rapper Doechii teams up with Sadag anxiety campaign
Unlearning the wellness myth
ADHD vs sleep deprivation: what your teen really is struggling with
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos