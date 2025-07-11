Lifestyle

How Miss SA Mia le Roux met her 'gentle, kind, precious' fiancé Luke

11 July 2025 - 16:20
Miss SA Mia le Roux and her fiancé Luke ten Oever.
Image: mialerouxx/ Instagram

Reigning Miss South Africa Mia le Roux has shared a story about how she met her fiancé Luke ten Oever.

On Tuesday the couple announced their engagement in an Instagram post. A day later, Le Roux shared another post detailing the events leading up to their love story. She said they met on an apple farm where one of her friends hosted a group to celebrate New Year's.

“When I arrived, I saw Luke, a bit shy initially,” she said. “But soon we found ourselves in deep conversation, the sort where everything makes sense. He understood me and I understood him. It was easy and effortless.”

She said the group went to a dam for a swim just before midnight, to jump in when the clock struck midnight “to wash away the old year and make space for the new”. However, due to having her hearing aid on, she planned to jump without going all in to prevent it getting wet.

“But when we leapt, I realised I’d miscalculated — my head went under and my hearing aid stopped working.

“Silently, I climbed out of the dam and began walking back to the house, hoping to fix it. Luke noticed right away. He came over and gently asked what was wrong. I explained and without hesitation he offered to walk me back. We had to go through a small forest to reach the house.

'I can't wait to become your wife': Miss SA Mia le Roux announces engagement

She joins a long list of Miss SA winners who tied the knot soon after their reigns
Lifestyle
3 days ago

“It was dark. I couldn’t hear anything. I felt exposed, embarrassed and kept apologising, rambling nervously — assuming this was unfamiliar and uncomfortable for him.

“Then he stopped walking, took a step back, looked at me, and signed: ‘You are beautiful.’ And in that quiet moment, something inside me shifted. I understood that kindness and acceptance are real. That they can find you even in the most unexpected moments.”

Mia was diagnosed with hearing loss at the age of one and has been relying on a cochlear implant to aid her hearing. She was the first deaf woman to be crowned Miss SA.

She said the story is a memory that remains testament to the sort of person Luke is, describing him as “gentle, kind and sometimes too precious for this world”.

“Today I know I never needed to feel ashamed — my hearing loss is simply a part of who I am. While not everyone may understand your experience fully, they can choose to meet you with compassion. That kind of kindness stays with you.”

